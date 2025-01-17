Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Payne’s friend Roger Nores has named the late One Direction star’s father Geoff Payne in a US defamation lawsuit.

The 31-year-old British musician died from “polytrauma”, meaning multiple traumatic injuries, after he fell from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires in October, a UK inquest opening heard this month.

Five people were later charged over his death, including Mr Nores who was accused of manslaughter, with Argentinian prosecutors claiming he “abandoned” the singer and failed in his duty of care responsibilities.

In the legal complaint filed in Florida on Wednesday, Mr Nores claimed that Payne’s father made sworn declarations to Argentine officials which were “false, contained material omissions, and many parts were not based on personal knowledge”.

The contested statements include allegations that Payne was in the care of Mr Nores and Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy “due to his addictions”, according to the lawsuit.

However, the court documents claim Mr Nores’ relationship with the late singer was misrepresented, noting the pair had a “dear mutual friendship” but insisted he “never had a legal duty of care” towards him.

Geoff Payne, the father of One Direction pop singer Liam Payne, looks at the place where fans paid tribute to his late son outside the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires. | AFP via Getty Images

“Liam was an independent adult person who made all his own decisions,” the lawsuit stated, adding Mr Nores was “never the caretaker of Liam”.

Mr Nores claimed the statements, which were shared with the media, had an “adverse impact” on his reputation of “mega proportions with extensive damages”. It’s said that he has suffered $10m in damages.

The lawsuit also stated that “net financial proceeds” from the legal action will be donated to the late singer’s son Bear, whom he shared with Girls Aloud star Cheryl.

Representatives for Mr Payne and Mr Nores have been contacted for comment.

Payne’s funeral in November in Buckinghamshire was attended by fellow One Direction stars Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, along with his family and friends.

After his band went on hiatus he launched a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo, and the track For You with Rita Ora.

The inquest into Payne’s death in the UK has been adjourned until a pre-inquest review on November 6.