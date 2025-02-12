The One Direction boys are said to have made a huge decision on a possible reunion at this year’s BRIT Awards.

Rumours spread earlier this year that Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were set to reunite on the BRIT Award stage as part of a tribute to late band member Liam Payne. He died in October 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Sun reports that the boys were approached by show producers who asked if they would be up for taking part in a tribute to the late singer at the award ceremony on March 1 at London’s O2 Arena. However, the four ex-members have reportedly turned the offer down.

A source told the newspaper: “It has been a really emotional time for the lads and it was decided it would just be too much. They have grieved in private and don’t feel the need to do a big, showy tribute for the sake of it.

“Millions of fans will be disappointed not to see them back on stage together but the time is just not right. Apart from anything else, Zayn lives in America now and they are all at different places in life. A One Direction reunion is not on the cards at all.”

Harry, Louis, Niall and Zayn were all in attendance for Liam’s funeral, which was held in Amersham, Buckinghamshire on November 20, 2024. One Direction called it quits in 2016 after forming on The X Factor in 2010.

Despite the lack of reunion during The BRIT Awards, it has been said that Liam’s passing will still be marked in a poignant moment that has been described as a “strong section of the show and not simply an In Memoriam name-check”.

Another source added: “His family aren’t involved in the plans but they are being kept in the loop. The Brits are treating it with the utmost respect and sensitivity.”