Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fijian rugby player and Olympic silver medallist Josaia Raisuqe has died after a road accident in France.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rugby sevens player’s death has been confirmed by his club, Castres Olympique, which issued a statement earlier today (May 8).

A spokesperson said: “It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the death this morning in a road accident of our player Josaia Raisuqe. He was a wonderful team-mate who was much appreciated by everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports in the French media, Raisuqe's car was hit by a train at a level crossing near the club’s training ground in Saix, close to Castres.

Raisuqe, 30, was part of the Fiji Sevens team that secured a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A winger in the 15-a-side game, he had also become a key figure at Castres, making seven appearances this season. His final match came on 27 April in a defeat to Toulouse.

Castres president Pierre-Yves Revol described him as "a radiant young man both on and off the pitch, who was a pillar of the Fijian community that we have at the club and to which we are very attached."

Raisuqe had been due to join Pro D2 side Brive for the next two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the tragedy, the French National Rugby League (LNR) postponed Saturday’s Top 14 match between Castres and Clermont Auvergne. The league expressed its “extreme sadness” and confirmed that tributes will be paid to Raisuqe across all Top 14 and second-tier matches this weekend.

Raisuqe joined Castres in 2021 after previous stints with Stade Francais and Nevers. In 2017, he was dismissed by Stade Français for gross misconduct after being accused of sexual assault. He was later found guilty and received a suspended prison sentence in 2020.