The cause of death of a 16-year-old TikTok star has officially been announced several months after he died.

Joshua Jeremiah Blackledge, who was known online as MommyJoshua, died at his home in Newport, United States on Tuesday March 18.

His cause of death was not given at the time, but now it has been confirmed that the teen died by suicide. Documents seen by US Weekly reportedly state this, and also that the star was found by a family member. There was also a teddy bear, paper note and a picture discovered.

It is also written in the documents that his family said that the influencer had “exhibited behavioral changes” over the past year.

He posted many videos with his girlfriend Emmie Gillikin, who he had been in a relationship with for around two years. She has continued to post tributes to her late beau online since his death.

In one of the most recent, posted at the beginning of the week, Emmie said: “I miss you more than anything, each day gets harder and harder but knowing one day I’ll be up there with you makes things easier. Continue keeping me safe Josh I see you every single evening. I love you Josh don’t ever forget that, can’t wait to see you up there waiting for me.”

TikTok star Joshua Blackledge, known as MommyJoshua, died aged 16. Photo by TikTok/@f30joshh. | TikTok/@f30joshh

The high school student had more than one million followers online, and was known for posting videos of him dancing, lip syncing, working out, and also having a good time with his loved ones.

The obituary on the Noe-Brooks funeral home website reads: “Joshua was a junior at West Carteret High School, where he was involved in wrestling and track. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved being around water, whether fishing or boating with friends. He also had a love for cars and trucks.

At home, Joshua liked helping his mom with cooking, gardening, and yard work. He had an energetic spirit and was known for his entertaining nature, often impressing others with backflips. Joshua will be remembered by those who knew him for his enthusiasm and love for life. May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.”

The social media star’s last TikTok post came on Saturday March 15, just days before his death, where he showed he was hanging out in a white pick-up truck with his friends.

Joshua is survived by his parents Jonathan and Jackie Blackledge and his brother Josiah.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.