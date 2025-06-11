Beauty queen, 21, shot dead by gunman who was caught when he had morbid tattoo of victim inked on his hand
The hitman, who has not been named, who is accused of shooting Bruna Zucco Segati dead in the state of Parana, Brazil, was caught on Saturday (June 7) after seven years on the run.
Bruna was found shot dead alongside her 30-year-old boyfriend Valdir de Brito Feitosa in the back of a burned out pick-up truck in 2018. Bruna's face had been hideously disfigured by the fire.
Local police believe that Valdir was the main target in the fatal shooting and Bruna, who was a former Miss Altonia, just happened to be with him at the time.
Officers say they seized the suspected gunman after they had linked the killings to local drugs and contraband trafficking rivals and realised he had he had a morbid inking. Police photos show the he had got a tattoo of a woman's head engulfed in flames on his left hand.
Police chief Reginaldo Caetano said: "The tattoo on the suspect depicts a woman with part of her face on fire. Bruna's body was located burned and charred in the back of a pick-up truck."
A 39-year-old trafficking boss, named only as A.D.S., is said to have ordered the murder and was arrested earlier this month, along with two other suspects. Their identities have not been released by Brazilian law enforcement. According to local reports, police used explosives to enter the location where the main suspect was.