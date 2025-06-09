An influencer’s third engagement has ended - and her response shows society still has absurd expecations of women in their 30s.

Niomi Smart, who is a Youtube star and widely considered to be one of the original influencers, is moving forward with her life after separating from her former fiancé.

Niomi, aged 33, has split from life coach Jamie White. In a recent Instagram video Niomi was asked by singer and Made in Chelsea star Julius Cowdrey, who has made a name for himself by stopping people in the street and asking them for relationship advice, who was at fault in her last break-up.

She responded: “Honestly, both. It’s no easy to blame the other person. At first I was so angry at him but now I take full responsability for my part of the breakdown of the relationship.” She also said that she had learned to “fill her own cup”, love herself and be happy - and didn’t need another person to make her happy or give her love.

Niomi, who made a name for herself with content based on wellbeing, lifestyle, travel and food, did not give a reason for her break-up or mention Jamie by name, but the former couple are said to feel amicably towards each other although they no longer speak.

A source close to Niomi told MailOnline: “They have split yes but they are still friends. I don't know what the reason for the split is. Niomi hasn't said and I haven't asked her.

'They split some time ago, a few months back. She and Jamie were engaged and split for the first time last year but then got back together again. But they're not in touch any more. She's not too upset about the split, it was amicable and she's concentrating on her career now.”

The pair split briefly previously, for two and a half months at the start of 2024, before Niomi posted that they were back together and their engagement was back on later in the same year. But, it seems it was not meant to be.

Last month, and ahead of her 33rd birthday which was at the end of May, Niomi uploaded a video where talked about being in a “massive transition phase” - but she did not speak of her relationship breakdown directly. She did say, however, that she “really not where [she] expected [she] would be at 32”.

She explained: “We often have these expectations for ourselves, but also that other people may put on us, of where we should be at a certain time and age. A massive part of my journey has actually been stepping away from that mindset and recognising that we're all on our own unique path and there's no need to put so much pressure on ourselves to have so much by a certain time.

“Having said that I do feel this feeling of wow, I'm 32 years old. I don't have any children. I'm not married. I'm temporarily living in my grandma's house, which is beautiful, so there's no complaints there, but nonetheless I'm staying in my grandma's house. I don't have my own space like my own little sacred home.”

She added: “It's an interesting feeling to be a woman in your 30's, to not be doing what is necessarily expected of you in society and to not have it all figured out. I don't have it all figured out. I'm really taking it step by step. I have no idea what the future holds.

“I have dreams, I have visions, of course. I know what I want but we can never be so sure and life is full of twists and turns and challenges and we never know really what's round the corner. I'm at an age where I feel like a lot of my friends do have it all figured out, it's so lovely to see but I'm so far from it.

“A lot of my friends are married, a lot of my friends are pregnant, a lot of my friends have children, more than one. They have their homes and I feel so far from that.” She did say, however, that she was “enjoying [her] life journey”.

My heart went on to Niomi when I read this. I’m a woman of a similar age to her and I can relate to how she is feeling completely. I turn 32 in a few weeks and I admit, I’m not where I thought I’d be either.

I wrote about this two years ago, in the run up to my 30th birthday, about how society still expects so much from women by this age and if you haven’t achieved it you’re made to feel like a failure. Well, on the face of it, my life hasn’t changed much since then. Yes, I still own my own home and yes, I’m still in a relationship. But, II haven’t ticked anything else of the checklist of life. I’m still not married or engaged, and neither do I have a child or am expecting a child.

Now, you could say that my situation is different to Niomi because I own a home and have a boyfriend - and that is true - but I still feel her pain when she talks about watching friends get all the things she doesn’t have, and though she’s happy for them she wonders why it’s not her (yet).

I’ve also been through my fair share of break-ups. Granted, I don’t know what it’s like to break three engagements. But, I do know what it’s like to have to pick yourself up again, accept someone you was once the closest person in your life is gone and start back at square one again - while all around you friends are moving on to square two, three, four . . . .

It’s still really hard to be a woman in her 30s in 2025 - and I’m so glad Niomi is being kind to herself and embracing her own path. She’s an inspiration to other women and I guarantee she’ll be helping others more than she knows.

Niomi first started posting to Youtube back in 2011 and quickly gained many followers. She was previously engaged to her childhood sweetheart, former YouTuber Marcus Butler, also 33, who she had met at school.

Marcus had begun posting on Youtube the year before and, finding he gained millions of followers, encouraged his then beau to sign up too. The pair went on to become YouTube's 'golden couple'. They got engaged, but split in December 2015. They did not give a reason for their break-up.

The following year, Niomi began dating Joe Woodward, the son of former England rugby coach Sir Clive Woodward, who was working for XIX Entertainment, the group behind the Spice Girls, American Idol and David and Victoria Beckham, at the time.

They also got engaged but by 2019 it was all over between them. They did not publicly give a reason for the end of their four year relationship.

Then, in 2022, Niomi met Jamie in a cafe in Bali and they got engaged in May 2023 on their one year anniversary. He surprised her by popping the question at his family's home in Dublin on that day.

On Valentine's Day 2024, she confirmed they were no longer together, however, telling her fans that she no longer wanted “external love to be a source of self-validation and worth” But by May 2024 they were back together, with her writing online “we came to the realisation that we are simply meant to be together”.

They have now sadly split for a second time. I wish Niomi the very best for her future; full of lots of happiness, self-love and - if she chooses she wants it again - external love. She’s gained a new follower in me and I look forward to seeing what’s next for her.