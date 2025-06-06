Pregnant Youtuber The Wizard Liz has donated £50,000 of her own money to single mums - after she was ‘banned’ from selling the engagement ring given to her by ‘cheating’ ex-fiancé Landon Nickerson.

It has been a few days since Youtube stars The Wizard Liz and Landon Nickerson broke up. She announced she had called off their engagement after she allegedly found out that he had cheated on her. At the time, Liz announced she would be selling her engagement ring and giving the money she gained to single mums.

The former couple are expecting a child together. The Wizard Liz, whose real name is Lize Dzjabraliova, is four months pregnant and is due to give birth in the autumn. The former couple are both seemingly preparing for the birth of their child as they have both recently uploaded baby scan photos to their Instagram pages.

Liz has since returned to her Instagram Stories to inform her fans that she is donating £50,000 of her own money to help single mums as she has discovered she is unable to sell her engagement ring. “I am not allowed to legally sell the engagement ring (or so I was told) so I will just give it back,” she wrote.

The star also gave an insight into how she felt about her future as a single mum. “I never had a fear of being a single mum. I honestly prefer my space and living alone. I just didn’t want to be betrayed. And this betrayal is worse when the person was so good to me.”

She went on to say she always feared her relationship was “too good to be true”. But she added: “I was really blindsided but I had the best year of my life and I don’t regret any of it.” Referring to her baby, she concluded: “This is the biggest blessing and protection I have received from God. I’m just happy and grateful.”

Influencer The Wizard Liz has called off her engagement to fellow social media star Brandon Nickerson after discovering he has cheated on her while she is pregnant with their child. Photo by Instagram/@landn. | Instagram/@landn

Landon has remained quiet on his Instagram in the last day or so since posting the baby scan photo. This is now one of only two posts visible on his page - the second being from September when he announced his engagement to Liz and declared that he’d “never been happier”.

Last Tuesday (May 27) 26-year-old Liz, who is from the United States, took to her Instagram Stories to tell her thousands of fans that she and 23-year-old Landon, also from the US, have split up after she found out he had a secret Snapchat account to speak to another woman.

At the time that Liz spoke out, Landon, aged 23, posted to his own Instagram Stories with a statement in which admitted he had made a huge mistake, but said that all he did amounted to “a few minutes of texting”.

Liz has removed a lot of content featuring Landon from her pages, although some posts still remained. One video which remains on her Youtube page is called “Q&A with my husband”, which you can watch by scrolling back up this page. This was only posted on Saturday, (May 24), just days before Liz found out about the infidelity. It also suggests that the pair may have actually secretly married. They did not post about their wedding so it cannot be confirmed that the pair did get married.

The Wizard Liz is a self-development content creator known for her empowering and motivational videos on platforms. Her content primarily focuses on self-love and confidence. She has more than four million followers on Instagram and more than eight million on Youtube.

Landon rose to fame on Yotube with his content about Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite. Fans are supporting Liz, by and large, and are turning on Landon. He has also deleted most of his content from Youtube, and appears to be rapidly losing followers across all of his social media platforms.