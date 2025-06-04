Pregnant Youtuber The Wizard Liz and her ‘cheating’ ex-fiancé Landon Nickerson have both posted baby scan photos - but with two very different captions

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youtube stars The Wizard Liz and Landon Nickerson broke up just days ago, after she allegedly found out that he had cheated on her. But, the former couple, who had been engaged, are expecting a child together.

The Wizard Liz, whose real name is Lize Dzjabraliova, is four months pregnant and is due to give birth in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting a photo of herself at her sonogram appointment where her baby scan is visible on the screen, Liz wrote: “Mommy’s biggest blessing.”

Landon also shared a photo of the baby scan, but his caption was an apology to Liz and his uborn child for his behaviour. “My deepest desire is to give you the life you deserved, and I’m so sorry. Liz, thank you for carrying our miracle. Im so sorry I failed you both,” he wrote.

Landon’s post is now one of only two posts visible on his page - the second being from September when he announced his engagement to Liz and declared that he’d “never been happier”.

Influencer The Wizard Liz has called off her engagement to fellow social media star Brandon Nickerson after discovering he has cheated on her while she is pregnant with their child. Photo by Instagram/@landn. | Instagram/@landn

Since Liz publicly announced the end of their engagement and accused Landon of cheating on her fans have turned on him - and his latest post did little to improve their opinion of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The audacity to post this after what you did,” one person wrote. Another told him to “get away and shush”, while a third said “somehow he keeps getting worse.”

Liz, on the other hand, was met with many messages of support. “This child is safe with mom like you Liz.” A second said: “Congratulations my baby. You’re about to enter a new realm of love.”

Last Tuesday (May 27) 26-year-old Liz, who is from the United States, took to her Instagram Stories to tell her thousands of fans that she and 23-year-old Landon, also from the US, have split up after she found out he had a secret Snapchat account to speak to another woman.

At the time that Liz spoke out, Landon, aged 23, posted to his own Instagram Stories with a statement in which admitted he had made a huge mistake, but said that all he did amounted to “a few minutes of texting”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz has removed a lot of content featuring Landon from her pages, although some posts still remained. One video which remains on her Youtube page is called “Q&A with my husband”, which you can watch by scrolling back up this page. This was only posted on Saturday, (May 24), just days before Liz found out about the infidelity. It also suggests that the pair may have actually secretly married. They did not post about their wedding so it cannot be confirmed that the pair did get married.

The Wizard Liz is a self-development content creator known for her empowering and motivational videos on platforms. Her content primarily focuses on self-love and confidence. She has more than four million followers on Instagram and more than eight million on Youtube.

Landon rose to fame on Yotube with his content about Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite. Fans are supporting Liz, by and large, and are turning on Landon. He has also deleted most of his content from Youtube, and appears to be rapidly losing followers across all of his social media platforms.