Youtuber and AMP content creator Duke Dennis has fnally addressed the viral rumours he has eight children.

The 31-year-old, who has more than three million followers on his self-titled Youtube page, has spoken out on his stream about the viral rumours that he has fathered a total of eight children.

It’s unclear how or when the rumours first began, but they have been swirling for years - but the social media star has now outright denied them.

"I do not have eight f***ing kids, which is no offense to anybody who do. All right?” he said. “But I've been actually watching y'all take that and run with it, and post it and post about it, and post it in, like, bold print, as if you know for a fact that's the case, when it is not the case."

He also seemed to deny that he has any children at all, and said that he wants to keep his family life private.

He went on: “That's not even what I'm saying is bothering me. It was just, like, the s*** is just so wild to me, bro. So, once again, I apologise. And it's not seven, which is wild as well! But whatever number y'all throwing out, is not correct, though. But that's besides the point.

“I done told y'all that, like, there's certain parts of my life that I just don't want to share with y'all. All right? I'm never ever going to post my family.”

He did say, however, then say that the only person from his family he would post is his brother, adding: “I'm sorry if you feel obligated or entitled to be a part of my life in that way."

In another clip from the same stream, he said that these claims have been on-going for years. “I done told y'all over and over again. Just, like, the fourth year in a row,” he said.

In a different, but also recent, stream he said he thought that anyone who wants to know about his family is “weird.” “It is none of your business. If I wanted to include y’all in my business, I would. There’s just some s*** I keep myself, my momma, my family, and all those things. I do not include any of y’all, because y’all are very weird.”

Who is Duke Dennis?

Duke Dennis is a Youtube video creator with many aliases. He’s also known as Deeblock Duke, Durag Duke and AMP Duke.

He also a member of AMP, which stands for Any Means Possible, a collective of influential creators which also includes Kai Cenat, Fanum, Agent 00, Chrisnxtdoor, and ImDavisss. Together, the group has gained millions of followers on YouTube with a mix of skits, challenges, pranks, and lifestyle videos.

Duke first began creating videos on Youtube back in 2017 and is best known for publishing content based upon the basketball simulation video game franchise NBA 2K.