Youtuber and AMP content creator Duke Dennis has admitted he does have children - a day of denying he does.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old content creators admission about being a father comes a day after he said he did not have any offspring at all when he was speaking out against viral rumours that he is a dad-of-eight.

Speaking on his stream, he said: "I do not have eight f***ing kids, which is no offense to anybody who do. All right?” he said. “But I've been actually watching y'all take that and run with it, and post it and post about it, and post it in, like, bold print, as if you know for a fact that's the case, when it is not the case."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also seemed to deny that he has any children at all, and said that he wants to keep his family life private. He went on: “That's not even what I'm saying is bothering me. It was just, like, the s*** is just so wild to me, bro. So, once again, I apologise. And it's not seven, which is wild as well! But whatever number y'all throwing out, is not correct, though. But that's besides the point. I done told y'all that, like, there's certain parts of my life that I just don't want to share with y'all. All right? I'm never ever going to post my family.”

In another recent stream he said he thought that anyone who wants to know about his family is “weird.” “It is none of your business. If I wanted to include y’all in my business, I would. There’s just some s*** I keep myself, my momma, my family, and all those things. I do not include any of y’all, because y’all are very weird.”

But now, in a new Twitch livestream, he has said he does actually have little ones - and has hit out at the trolls who have messaged the mum of his children, though he did not reveal the woman’s identity. Neither did he reveal anything about the children - such as how many he has or what their names or ages are.

Youtuber and AMP content creator Duke Dennis has admitted to having children. Photo by Instagram/@DukeDennis. | Instagram/@DukeDennis

A two-minute clip from the stream, shared by X user Slatt, captures Duke addressing the speculation directly. “When I first started streaming, I decided how I wanted to operate,” he explained. “But unfortunately, that option has been taken away from me at this point,” he added with a laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duke went on to express frustration over the intrusion into his private life, particularly the online harassment directed at the mum of his children. “People are harassing the mother of my kids and being very weird,” he said. “These threats are affecting our well-being.”

Despite now owning up to being a dad, Duke reiterated that he still values his privacy. He also asked his followers to stop spreading misinformation and to respect his boundaries.

Who is Duke Dennis?

Duke Dennis is a Youtube video creator with many aliases. He’s also known as Deeblock Duke, Durag Duke and AMP Duke.

He also a member of AMP, which stands for Any Means Possible, a collective of influential creators which also includes Kai Cenat, Fanum, Agent 00, Chrisnxtdoor, and ImDavisss. Together, the group has gained millions of followers on YouTube with a mix of skits, challenges, pranks, and lifestyle videos.

Duke first began creating videos on Youtube back in 2017 and is best known for publishing content based upon the basketball simulation video game franchise NBA 2K.