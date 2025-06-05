A beauty queen who competed in the Miss Universe pageant has died suddenly at the age of 28.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

María Lorena Argüello, who was a semifinalist in Ecuador's Miss Universe pageant last year, has died.

Her untimely passing was confirmed by the nation's pageant committee on Sunday, (June 1), but no further details such as her cause or date of death were confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Concurso Nacional de Belleza said in a statement on Instagram: “We stand with respect and solidarity with her family and loved ones in this time of grief. Her memory will always be with us.”

Maria, who was known as Lore to her loved ones, was competing in her first ever pageant when she represented Ecuador's capital city of Quito in the July 2024 contest. Three weeks prior to taking part, she also gained a medical surgeon degree from the University of Las Americas.

The star’s friend María Topic, who was crowned Miss Universe Ecuador last year, wrote a tribute to her on Instagram. “Today heaven gained a beautiful soul. My heart mourns your passing, but I trust that God holds you in his arms”

Beauty queen María Lorena Argüello has died suddenly, not long after celebrating her 28th birthday. Photo by Instagram/@lorearguello97. | Instagram/@lorearguello97

Other pageant stars have also shared their memories of Maria online. Nadia Mejía, who was crowned Miss California 2016 and competed in last month's Miss Universe Ecuador contest, described Argüello as “one of the kindest people” she had ever come across. [She was] always supporting others and lifting them up with her light. A true queen.” She added: “God gained a true angel today. Please pray for peace for her family and friends at this time. So much love for you, Lore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

María José Córdova recalled competing against Maria for the chance to represent Ecuador at the Miss Universe pageant - but it led to a long-lasting friendship. “At first, this seemed like just a pageant, but it ended up being a family. Although we started in 2024, we remain united because we all created bonds that go beyond the crown.

“Today, it pains us to see her go, but it comforts us to know that she did what she loved: discovering herself and shining,' she added. 'Her passing reminds us that every step leaves a mark, and that with faith, love, and hope, we can continue fighting for our dreams. May her example always inspire us to give our best, in her honor, and for all those who share this path.”

One of the star’s last Instagram posts came mid-March when she celebrated her 28th birthday. She uploaded a video showing her being presented with a cake with had a plastic tiara on the top of it, taking the tiara and putting it on her head and then blowing out her candles. Her final post was around two weeks later and was a video of her performing a gym workout.