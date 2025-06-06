The court has made a decision regarding Emilie Kiser’s lawsuit, filed to stop information being made publicly available about her eldest son’s death - as her best friend Avery Woods appears to have deleted the first social media posts she uploaded since Trigg’s tragic passing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Influencer Emilie Kiser filed a lawsuit last week which she hoped would stop details of her three-year-old son’s fatal drowning accident becoming public. American publication People have since revealed that the grieving mum also filed a personal declaration about her grief and trauma at the same time.

On Wednesday (June 3), the court granted her temporary confidentiality on her larger request for privacy. They also ruled to keep that declaration sealed until they rule on the larger privacy issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The records which exist could include the police report, body camera footage, scene photos, 911 calls and the autopsy report, according to the lawsuit Emilie filed on Tuesday (May 27). The lawsuit also revealed that more than 100 public records requests had been filed with the Chandler Police Department and the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner for documents and information on Trigg's death in the first few days following the accident.

A source told People: "With her motion, Emilie Kiser is urging the court to keep private the footage and records related to her young son’s death - a deeply personal, and reasonable, plea to prevent the public release of the most traumatic moment of her life.

The source added that the social media’s star’s "public profile does not negate her right to privacy," and also doesn't "make her son’s death a matter for public consumption.""Public agencies have received over 100+ public records requests for the footage of a toddler’s death, which only serves to satisfy morbid curiosity more than any type of justice," they added.

Social media influencer Emilie Kiser. Photo by Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser. | Facebook/Emilie Henrichsen Kiser

Trigg Chapman Kiser was reportedly involved in an accident in a swimming pool on Monday May 12 at the Kiser’s home near Gilbert and Riggs roads in Chandler, Arizona, United States. He was rushed to hospital later the same day in a critical condition, but he died on Sunday May 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trigg’s sudden and untimely death came less than two months after Emilie, a 26-year-old mum influencer with millions of followers, gave birth to her second child - a son called Teddy, who was born at the end of March.

The lawsuit was filed under Emilie's maiden name of Henrichsen, and in it her attorneys stated that the public won't let her or her family grieve in private as she endures “every parent's worst nightmare”. "Emilie is trying her best to be there for her surviving son, two-month-old Theodore. "But every day is a battle,” the lawsuit stated. It also noted that Trigg's accidental death had become a "media frenzy."

Influencer Emilie Kiser and her husband Brady and her sons, three-year-old Trigg and newborn Teddy. Trigg is reported in a critical condition in hospital after a drowning accident in the family swimming pool. Photo by Instagram/@emiliekiser. | Instagram/@emiliekiser

The records relating to Trigg’s accident have not been made available to Emilie's lawyers, nor does Emilie want to see them herself, the suit said. It also stated that the death was a private family matter and did not involve the public. It was also written in the suit that if the records were released, the Kiser family would suffer "irreparable harm”.

The police are continuing to investigate the accident. No information about the circumstances of Trigg’s accident have been made public and the Kiser family have not issued a public statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Influencer Avery Woods has posted a new video for the first time since the death of her best friend Emilie Kiser's three-year-old-son Trigg. Photo by TikTok/@averyywoods. | TikTok/@averyywoods

On her TikTok, she posted a ‘Get Ready With Me’ make-up video. On her Instagram, she posted a photo of a skyline in night with the caption “hi, missed you and hope you’re doing well”, along with a heart emoji.

In Avery’s TikTok video, which was captioned “Been a while since I put makeup on so thought I’d get ready for our anniversary. Missed you”, the 30-year-old star could be seen quietly applying various make-up products. She did not speak in the video, which lasted for around 90 seconds and was set to some soft music.

Fans were quick to notice, however, that she had several necklaces around her neck - and one of them had the name ‘Trigg’ embossed on it. One other appeared to have an angel wing charm on it, while another seemed to have a red stone charm - something which many believed to be a ruby. This is because ruby is the July birthstone and Trigg would have turned four next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people left supportive comments on the video. One said: “The red for his July Birthday. The Angel pendent and his name. We see your love.” Another person said: “Watching this made me cry, watched it over and over again. You and Emilie are in my thoughts every day. Good to see you back. Take your time. Send Emilie our love and prayers.”

But at the time of writing, on the morning of Friday June 6, the TikTok video appears to have been removed. The latest post visible on her page is now a video shared prior to Trigg’s accident, showing her preparing for her own daughter’s fourth birthday.

It’s unclear why the content appears to have been removed. Avery is, however, still posting to her Instagram Stories. Her most recent upload includes a shopping link to a workout outfiit she wore for a pilates session.