The family of a beauty influencer who died suddenly at the age of 24 have spoken out for the first time.

Guava Shuishui, or Guava Beauty as she was known to her fans online, who was known for sometimes eating the cosmetic products she was using, died last month.

Her parents have now written a tribute to their late daughter online - and have confirmed what will happen to her social media pages.

They wrote: “To all the friends of our daughter ShuiShui: We are ShuiShui’s parents. We know that for many people, this IG account is not just a social media page, but also a link to your shared memories with ShuiShui, a space full of laughter and heartfelt communication. After ShuiShui’s departure, this account is now in our custody. We will not cancel this account and will keep it for everyone to remember.”

The statement concluded: “ShuiShui will always live in our hearts and in your memories. Thank you for your love and companionship. May you be safe. ShuiShui’s father and ShuiShui’s mother.”

The post included a collage of photos of the influencer throughout the years. She died on Saturday May 24, and her death was announced online earlier this month.

Guava Beauty, a Taiwanese beauty influencer known for her make-up videos, some of which showed her consuming cosmetic products, has died at the age of 24. | Instagram

“I regret to tell you that our favorite beauty and food broadcast treasure girl, Guava Shuishui, officially took off her beauty equipment on May 24, 2025, and flew to heaven with an endless appetite and a smile to open a new channel,” a statement also posted to her Instagram read. “Although this trip came suddenly, Shuishui held on to every difficult moment, just like she has always been — hard-working, serious, and shining.”

The statement continued: “Thank you to everyone who has liked, left a message, and laughed with her, and thank you for your love and support. She really keeps it in her heart and cherishes it very much. Guava Shuishui just changed her place and continued to shine. When we meet again one day, she should have already unboxed the Angel-specific co-branded makeup and mukbang over there.”

Following her death, Shuishui’s friend shared on another Instagram post that the medical team “clearly ruled out any possibility related to the so-called ‘food cosmetics’” when the influencer was first admitted to the hospital. The friend also noted that Shuishui “always publicly stressed” that consuming cosmetic products is “forbidden.”

“She is responsible to the audience and is very cautious about the content,” the post read, according to People. “In response to the ongoing personal attacks, lies, and even malicious mockery. These comments have caused tremendous emotional stress and harm to her family and our close friends. Family and friends have suffered more pain and shock than imagined during this time, and we ask everyone to stop all malicious speculation and stigma.”

The statement noted that Shuishui’s illness was “not made public” after a discussion with her loved ones.