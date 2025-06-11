A 23-year-old beauty queen was strangled to death by a family friend 17 years her senior - after she rejected his advances.

Marcelo Alves, aged 40, is reported to have admitted he killed Raissa da Silva in a “crime of passion” to police, telling officers that she insulted him after he told her he loved her.

The suspect also explained that made up a story about a job opportunity in Sorocaba, Brazil, in order to spend time with the young star. Family members also claim that after they realised she was missing he had offered to help look for her, even claiming to be a “father figure”.

Raissa got in to a car with longterm family frend Alves on Monday June 2, believing the pair would be discussing the fake job opportunity. The moment was captured on camera by her family, and shows her waving and smiling at the camera. This was the last time they saw her alive.

The family reported Marcelo missing shortly after she left with Alves. Days later, Alves, an up-and-coming comedian, then allegedly confessed to his crime.

Alves told police that he and Marcelo went out for lunch and then he took her back to his home in the Brazilian city of Curitiba where he admitted his love, according to Paraná Civil Police chief Aline Manzatto.

Alves, who is known on stage as Alves Li Pernambuco, allegedly said that Marcelo got upset and insulted him - and then he strangled her. “He said he was angry and out of control, that he. . . strangled the victim, leaving her in one room of the house and going to another,” Manzatto said. Alves then returned to the room 10 minutes later and found that the star had died.

Manzatto went on to say that Alves had then wrapped Marcelo’s body in a tarpaulin and sealed it with duct tape. He then called his son, Dhony, who begged him to turn himself in to the police after he told him what he had done.

Instead, Alves borrowed a vehicle from a friend and, with the assistance of his son, transported Marcelo’s body to a forest in the town of Araucária - about 18 miles from Curitiba - and buried the young beauty queen.

A week after the crime, Alves then went to a police station in Curitiba and admitted to killing Marcelo and hiding her body. He reportedly gave his confession to police just moments after sending the victim’s sister an audio message also admitting what he had done, the victim's family's lawyer told Brazilian news outlet G1. Alves provided officers with the location of Marcelo’s body and led them to the site.

Marcelo’s cousin, Herbert Guilherme, told G1 that Alves had even offered to assist the family in their search after she went missing because she saw him as a father figure. “When I found out about her disappearance, I called him,' Guilherme said. 'He lied the whole time. He kept saying he was going to help me find her,” he said.

Marcelo, who was a native of Paulo Alfonso, was 10 years old when she met Alves, a friend of the family who was then 27, at a martial art class he taught. She was crowned Miss Serra Branca Teen in 2020 and had been doing modeling work in Curitiba, where she lived for the past three years.

The comedian's lawyer, Caio Percival, told RPC television that he has a clean record and had never stepped inside a police station prior to making his confession. “There is no secret to this, it is a crime of passion,' Percival said. '[He] unfortunately was dragged by passion into this situation that is clearly out of the ordinary.”

Alves remains in jail on charges of homicide and concealment of a body. His son Dhony was charged with concealing a corpse and was released after posting bail.