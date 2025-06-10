A grandma who captured the attention of millions of people online by appearing alongside her granddaughter in funny TikTok videos has died at the age of 91.

Norma, who had more than 2.7 million followers on a social media account she shared with her granddaughter Jess, aged 32, died on Thursday (June 5), her devastated family has announced.

In a statement on the page, they wrote: "05/06/2025, the day our family lost our rock, our everything, our beautiful, precious, perfect lady. We are all truly devastated and our lives will never be the same.

"We want you all to know that Nan fell to sleep peacefully, surrounded by all her family, she was full of love and had the most beautiful care. If anyone deserves a place in heaven, it’s you Nanny Norma."

The family added that social media and the online community Norma had built had "made Nan's last years so incredibly special". They explained: "Her cup was full and in her own words she 'lived such a wonderful life'.

"91 years was never going to be enough and she has left the biggest hole in all of our hearts. Reunited with her husband and family, until we meet again, our queen."

TikTok grandma Norma, of Jess and Norma fame, has died aged 91. She rose to fame on TikTok by creating funny and heartwarming videos alongside her granddaughter, Jess. Photo by Instagram/@JessAndNorma. | Instagram/@JessAndNorma

Jess and Norma became known for their heartwarming funny videos on TikTok. Norma had gained such a loyal following that she also also topped the iTunes charts in December 2023 with her contribution to a cover of I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday, released by Creator Universe. Norma had celebrated her 91st birthday just two months before her death.

In one of the last videos the pair uploaded in late April, Norma told Jess to record a video of her lunch, which was “butter with a bit of toast”.

Norma’s fans also included many famous faces, many of whom left their own tributes after news of Norma’s death was announced by her family. Molly-Mae Hague, of Love Island fame, commented: “This has shattered my heart. Rest In paradise Norma. One special lady.”

A representative for Boots UK left a tribute from the shop’s official account. “Thank you for sharing Norma with the world, what a truly wonderful and special lady. Sending you all so much love. Rest in peace Norma,” they wrote.

Fellow TikTok star Joe Baggs said: “We are all so lucky to have known her - what an incredible lady spreading so much love, laughter & joy. You’ll be so missed Norma and sending all of our love to you and your family Jess.”

Coronation Street actress Tina O’Brien said: “Oh Jess, I’m so sorry, Norma brought so much love and happiness to everyone. I can’t imagine how you all must be feeling. Sending you and your family so much love and strength and thinking of you lots.”