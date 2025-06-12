A social media star was stabbed to death by a man in the middle of a shopping centre after she declined his romantic advances.

36-year-old Tais Bruna de Castro, was eating her lunch in the food hall of the Beco Fino shopping centre in the neighbourhood of Jundiai, Sao Paolo, on Monday June 2, when she was killed.

Claudio Elizeu, aged 40, who was a cleaner at the shopping centre, stabbed Tais more than 20 times. After he had launched his deadly attack, he broke into an office and smashed windows and furniture before police arrested him.

Claudio told officers that he killed Tais because she was did not want to have a romantic relationship with him. It is reported that they did not have a close friendship prior to the murder.

Tais, who ran a reading blog online called Reader Fashion, also worked as a travel agent in the shopping centre where she was killed.

Book influencer Tais Bruna de Castro, aged 36, was stabbed to death in the middle of a shopping centre. Photo by Instagram/@Tais Bruna de Castro. | Instagram/@Tais Bruna de Castro

The social media star's family said in a statement on her Instagram account, which has more than 8,000 followers: “This week, our dear Tais Bruna, the owner of this profile, left us in a very sad and unbelievable way.

“Reader Fashion was one of her joys. Talking about literature, recommending new works and chatting with you made her day happier. We, her family, sincerely thank you for all the messages and prayers dedicated to her. Tais, we will love you forever.”

Many of the star’s fans have posted crying face emojis on the Instagram post. Police are continuing to investigate Tais’ murder.