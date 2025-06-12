Actor Harris Yulin’s death was announced by his family and manager Sue Leibman.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acclaimed actor Harris Yulin, who was best known for his roles in Scarface and Ghostbusters, has died of a sudden heart attack at the age of 87. Harris Yulin, who was born in Los Angeles on November 5, 1937, made his stage debut in New York in 1963 but did not appear on Broadway until 1980.

When it came to his work in movies, Harris Yulin first appearance in a film was playing Wyatt Earp in the 1971 movie Doc. However, he will be best remembered for playing Mel Bernstein, a corrupt police officer in the 1983 movie Scarface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harris Yulin also starred in movies such as Clear and Present Danger, the 2001 movie Training Day, played the judge in Ghostbusters II and also appeared in the 1996 film Multiplicity. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Yulin more recently appeared on two Netflix series as Orson, the father of David Cross’ character, on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and as Buddy Dieker, an eccentric old man with a criminal past, on Ozark.”

In an interview with The Irish Times, Harris Yulin said: "I've worked more in the theatre, started there. And also the experience of doing a play, either acting or directing a play, it's usually a more different, a more complete kind of experience than a film. A film is so fragmented."

Scarface and Ghostbusters star Harris Yulin has died after a sudden heart attack. Actor Harris Yulin speaks at the 4th Annual High Times Stony Awards at the B.B King Blues Club in Times Square March 5th, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Rountree/Getty Images) | Getty Images

When it came to his personal life, Harris Yullin was married twice. He married Gwen Welles, an actress who appeared in Nashville in 1975, she passed away at the age of 42 from cancer in 1993 and they were together until her death. In September 2005, he married actress Kristen Lowman from Picket Fences.

Harris Yulin was predeceased by actress daughter Claire Lucido, but is survived by wife Kristen Lowman, son-in-law Ted, nephew Marin and godchildren Marco and Lara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GhostbustersNews.com Facebook group paid tribute to Harris and wrote: “We’re saddened to share the news of the passing of acclaimed actor Harris Yulin, who died June 10 in New York City at the age of 87.

“For Ghostbusters fans, Yulin is remembered for portraying the no-nonsense Judge Stephen Wexler, aka “The Hammer,” in Ghostbusters II.

“Across his six-decade career, Yulin left a lasting impression in films like Scarface, Clear and Present Danger, Bean, and Training Day, and earned an Emmy nomination for his work on Frasier. He also appeared in Ozark, Veep, and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, with an acclaimed stage career running parallel throughout his life.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Harris Yulin’s family, friends, and fans.”