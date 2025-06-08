Marise Wipani: Xena Warrior Princess star and former Miss New Zealand dies on 61st birthday, cause of death

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Actor and former Miss New Zealand Marise Wipani has died at the age of 61.

Wipani, known for her roles in Soldier, Soldier, Xena: Warrior Princess, and Driving Miss Daisy, died peacefully on Friday, 6 June, which also marked her 61st birthday.

No cause of death has been announced, and details about her funeral have not yet been made public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The news was confirmed by her family in a message shared on her official Facebook page: “Marise passed peacefully today on her 61st birthday surrounded by family and friends. She just wanted to say.... I have shuffled off this mortal coil. Good byyye, good luuuck, good God!!!”

Actor and former Miss New Zealand Marise Wipani has died at the age of 61. Actor and former Miss New Zealand Marise Wipani has died at the age of 61.
Actor and former Miss New Zealand Marise Wipani has died at the age of 61. | Marise Wipani on Facebook

The message concluded with a reference to the play Driving Miss Daisy, in which she once performed.

Tributes have since poured in from friends, colleagues, and fans across social media.

One friend wrote: “Oh Marise! You clever beautiful funny lady, rest now....xxx” while another commented: “Devastated to hear this. She was always such a rock star and incredibly funny. We lost a beautiful woman today.”

Related topics:New ZealandFacebookSocial media

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice