Actor and former Miss New Zealand Marise Wipani has died at the age of 61.

Wipani, known for her roles in Soldier, Soldier, Xena: Warrior Princess, and Driving Miss Daisy, died peacefully on Friday, 6 June, which also marked her 61st birthday.

No cause of death has been announced, and details about her funeral have not yet been made public.

The news was confirmed by her family in a message shared on her official Facebook page: “Marise passed peacefully today on her 61st birthday surrounded by family and friends. She just wanted to say.... I have shuffled off this mortal coil. Good byyye, good luuuck, good God!!!”

The message concluded with a reference to the play Driving Miss Daisy, in which she once performed.

Tributes have since poured in from friends, colleagues, and fans across social media.

One friend wrote: “Oh Marise! You clever beautiful funny lady, rest now....xxx” while another commented: “Devastated to hear this. She was always such a rock star and incredibly funny. We lost a beautiful woman today.”