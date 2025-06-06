Ginny & Georgia fans are rejoicing after the return of the hit Netflix show.

The comedy-drama, which follows single mother Georgia and her angsty teen daughter Ginny, has returned for its third season on the streaming platform. Fans have been desperately waiting for answers to season two’s huge cliffhanger, that saw Georgia arrested during her wedding for the murder of Tom Fuller.

Season three has offered up answer and resolutions to that shocking ending (even a shocking ending of its own), with fans and critics raving over the return of the show.

While fans have enjoyed the return of Ginny & Georgia for the most part, there’s one issue that many viewers have spotted with season three.

Austin, Georgia’s son in the show, has noticeably aged in what should only be a couple of days in the show’s timeline. We last see Austin in season two’s finale as his mother is led away in handcuffs, and we pick back up with a much older-looking teenager supposedly only two days after her arrest.

Austin is played by 14-year-old child actor Diesel La Torraca, who has portrayed the character since the show’s first series in 2021. However, with a huge two-and-a-half year gap between the release of season two and the release of season three, it hasn’t gone unnoticed that the teenager has grown dramatically in that time.

One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “I fear ginny and georgia is going to have to recast the little brother because this is deeply unserious”

Another fan said: “We gotta time jump eventually because Austin is about to be a 5th grade senior citizen,” while another viewer added: “It makes me laugh too much that Austin was a child, but now he's a teenager and it should have been what 2 days? I can’t.”

One fan even suggested a quicker production turnaround, saying: “They need to stop with these long breaks between seasons because it has made season 3 so inauthentic. Austin went from a child to a teenager in 48 hours.”

Diesel has even commented on the issue himself, telling Teen Vogue: “I've definitely gotten much taller, and I look much older in the face. Otherwise, I feel like I've grown so much as an actor. I've done other things in between Ginny & Georgia that have really helped me find myself in this job, and I've grown with Austin because it's been so long.

“[The show] has been the main center of my life for six years… I've grown up with the character in that way. It's really great that I've been with it for so long, and I get to adapt season after season like this.”

He added: “Honestly, we kind of ignore it a little bit! It's kind of just like… there's a 14-year-old sitting at the table with Harry Potter glasses on that's supposed to be nine. And that's okay! In some shots I did have to bend my knees a little bit to look a little shorter than Toni [Antonia Gentry], or they got her an apple box a few times, but for the most part we've kind of just kept the show running.”