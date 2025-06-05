Ginny & Georgia may have only just returned for season three, but season four is already on the minds of fans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit Netflix comedy-drama is back on screens, with the third installment dropping on the streaming service on Thursday, June 5. The show follows the mother-daughter duo as they navigate life and all the trials and tribulations that come with drama and scandal.

Ginny & Georgia premiered in 2021 and fans have waited patiently for a new installment from Wellsbury, Massachusetts. Now, with the shocking cliffhanger ending of season three, there is even more excitement to find out about the future of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything we know so far about Ginny & Georgia season four.

Netflix has already confirmed the future of hit series Ginny & Georgia. | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Will Ginny & Georgia return for season four?

It was confirmed in February via the Ginny & Georgia behind-the-scenes Instagram account that season four was officially in production. The writers were gathering earlier this year to discuss the plans for the next season.

The writers said in the post: “First day of the season 4 writer’s room!!! Based on today alone season 4 is going to be a RIDE.”

When will Ginny & georgia season four be released?

As of yet, we don’t have a release date for Ginny & Georgia season four. With the writers only just gathering to plan and put together the scripts for the series in February, fans might be in for a bit of a wait for the next installment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If season four follows a similar timescale to that between seasons two and three, we may not see the show back on our screens until late 2027 or even early 2028.

Ginny & Georgia is back for season three on June 5. | AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

What will season four of Ginny & Georgia be about?

WARNING: Major spoilers for Ginny & Georgia season three ahead!

Season three of the show left fans shocked after it was revealed that Georgia may be pregnant right in the final moments of the series - and either Paul or Joe are the father. While there may be some doubt whether she is actually pregnant (we never actually saw a test!), her craving for milk pointed towards her being with-child. Season four will no doubt develop this storyline further as Georgia is inevitably pulled between ex Paul and Joe.

Meanwhile, Marcus is sent to rehab, with fans hopeful that the troubled teen gets the help he needs. Season four may delve further into his relationship with sister Max, who he believes betrayed him by telling their parents of his drinking problem in a bid to get him the help he needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia’s son Austin is also grappling with having covered up for her during her trial and falsely testifying against his father Gil during her murder trial. Ginny’s relationship with Georgia will have been forever shaped by the events of season three, where Ginny manipulated people to secure her mother’s freedom. Her dad, Zion, has filed for joint custody and she is spending the summer in South Korea with him... but how will this affect her bond with Georgia?