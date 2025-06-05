Netflix favourite Ginny & Georgia is back for season three - and there has been no shortage in drama.

Fans have been waiting patiently after season two dropped in early 2023 and left viewers with a huge cliffhanger as Georgia was led off in handcuffs for the murder of Tom Fuller during her wedding to Paul.

Season three may have only just been released but with fans waiting so long for answer to the shocking cliffhanger, they have been desperate for answers for more than two years now. Here’s everything you need to know about where Ginny and Georgia find themselves at the end of this season.

Ginny & Georgia season three is available now on Netflix. | AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

WARNING: Major spoilers for Ginny & Georgia season three ahead!

Did Georgia get found guilty for Tom’s murder?

In a shocking turn of events, Austin testifies that Gil actually murdered Tom, despite seeing his mother suffocate Tom with a pillow while he was playing hide and seek in the nearby closet. Viewers are shown the moment that Ginny begs Austin to pin the blame on his dad.

Austin is initially unsure about lying as he has begun to develop a relationship with his dad, but after Georgia shows him the injuries she suffered at the hands of her abusive ex, Austin takes the stand and defend his mother.

Ginny also had to convince Cynthia, Tom’s wife, to testify that Gil was the killer instead of her. Cynthia seems initially reluctant, but Ginny manipulates the situation by telling her that there are cameras in the Blue Farm Cafe that have picked up on her affair with Joe, and could possibly turn suspicion onto Cynthia with a motive for Tom’s death now clear.

Ginny and Austin are key to Georgia's trial in season three of Ginny & Georgia. | AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Are Georgia and Paul still together?

Georgia’s legal woes aren’t the only thing hanging over her in season three. After being cuffed by officers at her wedding reception after tying the knot with Paul, viewers were keen to see if Georgia would finally get her happy ending with her Prince Charming.

Unfortunately, it appears that Paul was another frog in Ginny’s story as the relationship breaks down massively in the wake of her arrest and trial. The Mayor of Wellsbury gradually stops attending her trial hearings and eventually publicly announces their divorce while public opinion of Georgia is at its worst, and after Georgia lies about being pregnant with his child.

His reputation takes a hit when Georgia is found not guilty and she is seen in the public as a victim whom he has abandoned. Safe to say that the relationship is probably beyond saving at this point...

Georgia and Paul face tough times in season three of Ginny & Georgia. | AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

What is happening with Ginny?

While much of the focus of season three is on Georgia’s legal battle and troubled love life, Ginny also has no shortage of shocking storylines.

The trouble teen opens up about self-harming to Bracia and later has unprotected sex with Wolfe and falls pregnant. Ginny decides to have an abortion and is supported through the huge moment by Georgia.

Eventually, Zion submits a petition for joint custody of his daughter and Ginny reveals that she will spend the summer in South Korea with her dad.

Ginny has an eventual storyline in season three of Ginny & Georgia. | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Is Georgia pregnant?

One huge twist at the very end of Ginny & Georgia season three is when it is very heavily implied (almost confirmed) that Georgia is pregnant. After being acquitted of Tom’s murder, Georgia is seen chugging back a bottle of milk, which she has previously stated was her main craving during her previous pregnancies. While we haven’t seen a positive pregnancy test, there is no doubt where the writers are going with this...

The only question that remains is - who is the father? The only possibility at this point is either ex Paul, who may not believe her after her pregnancy stunt earlier in the season, or simmering flame Joe. Joe has always been by Georgia’s side, even during the lows of her trial, and she opens up to him about her troubled past after she is released from prison.

Season four looks certain to answer some of these questions, and viewers can be certain there will be no shortage of drama to come.