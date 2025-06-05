Sneaky Links star Anquelique has sent fans by wild by hinting she's dating co-star by posting cosy photo of them together on Instagram - and it's not Colt.

Fans of the sexy Netflix dating show - which sees people brought together with the person they casually hook up with to see if they can actually form a proper relationship or if they need to move on and find someone else - will know that Angelique Wilcox was involved in a very messy love triangle on the show.

When she entered her sneaky link was Travis - but her eye was quickly caught by Colt Fason. It didn’t take long for Angelique and Travis Arenas to come to the realisation that they definitely weren’t meant to be together as his head had also been turned by Zoe Martin - who he later entered into an official relationship with.

Things seemed to be going well for Angelique and Colt, who clearly had a lot of chemistry - until latecomer Kelsey Tomlin entered the show. Colt was also attracted to her and a love triangle quickly formed.

Colt changed his mind between the two women throughout the season. At one point, he told Angelique he was commiting to her, but then later decided he wanted to be with Kelsey. This left Angelique heartbroken, but she tried to form a connection with Brandon Limeres. Nothing became of this either, however, and shortly after Angelique left the show alone.

The law student had attracted someone else on the show - Logan Ventura. At the time, although Logan was honest about fancying Angelique at one of the show’s Link Lowdowns - which is where all big decisions were made, it’s fair to say she was too focused on Colt to want to explore anything with him.

But, that was a year ago. It seems that Logan may have been given a second chance as Angelique has posted a photo of them together on her Instagram page. But, she hasn’t provided any context to the photo - of course. Instead the photo, in which the pair are looking cosy and smiling at the camera, has been included as part of a carousel of photos simply captioned “May was too good to me.”

Angelique’s lack of explanation didn’t, however, stop fans from getting excited at the prospect of the possibility of a budding romance. “You & Logan just make sense in my mind - whether its friends or more - you seem very synergistic,” one said. Another wrote: “He stood up for you literally at the lowdown - patience has been rewarded - 2 calm souls - love this. I think Logan added more to the hotel guests experience than we got to see by all your reactions when he left. Shame we didn’t get to see.” A third person said: “The two biggest hearts from the show together would be amazing.”

On his Instagram page, Logan did not post the same photo. But, his most recent post shows that he met up with several of his Sneaky Links co-stars over the weekend of May 31/June 1. Angelique was absent from the mini reunion, but in the comments of the post she wrote: “But is destiny going to bring us together next weekend?” He replied: “Fate probably will!”

In the days since the show aired, Angelique has has claimed that Colt has slid into her DMs and has sent her flirty messages. Over on her Instagram Stories on Friday (May 30), the star also accused her ex of “gaslighting” her and “lying and playing in her face”.

Angelique said she said she doesn’t want to speak to Coltand has instead made friends with her former love rival. “Kelsey and I were just on a FaceTime processing our feelings,” Angelique told Elite Daily. “But Colt . . . I reached out to him and said ‘hey, maybe we should talk about what we went through.’ And he didn’t want to. He’s since been in my DMs, just being Colt. It’s the heart eyes, hearting my stories.

“I posted that I went to a fortune teller.” He was like ‘did they say that we’re meant to be together forever?’ It’s flirty stuff. I’m like ‘my guy, we still haven’t had a conversation.’” She added that she hasn’t replied to any of his messages.

On his TikTok page, Colt responded to Angelique’s claims by posting screenshots from Facebook messenger which seem to show that she has been messaging him along with the caption “no comment”. In another video, he also claimed to see “red flag” behaviour from her while they were in the motel, but did not explain what he meant.

It certainly seems there’s no love lost between Colt and Kelsey either. Although the pair did leave the show together, and he told her he loved her, their relationship only lasted a very short time in the real world.

Kelsey posted a screenshot of her and Angelique sat together during the show on her main grid along with the caption: “Turns out we weren’t the problem.” She replied: “It wasn’t us at all”. There’s also been plenty more shade thrown about amongst the women and Colt on their Instagram and TikTok pages.

