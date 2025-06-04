Sneaky Links star Colt Fason has spoken out on why he split from his co-star Kelsey Tomlin - and he’s got a very different version of events to her.

For those who need a recap on all the drama that had already gone down before revealing the latest information . . . While on the show, Colt Fason had a love triangle with Kelsey Tomlin, who was a late check-in, and Angelique.

The 32-year-old sales consultant spent much of the season going backwards and forwards between the two women but ultimately, at the series finale, Colt told Kelsey he loved her and they left as a couple.

But their relationship didn’t last long. Kelsey claimed that Colt ghosted her shortly after they left the show, but he previously hinted that he had a different view of what happened between them and what lead their relationship to break down.

On his Instagram Stories on Friday (May 30), when responding to the many fans who were asking about his current relationship status with Kelsey, Colt cryptically said: “I think there’s some reasoning that we need to add so that will be a whole new thing, a whole different thing so stay tuned.”

Now, he has given more details about what allegedly went down after they walked out of the show hand-in-hand. In a TikTok video he uploaded yesterday, (June 3), explained that once he and Kelsey, and the other couples who left the show together, exited the set of the show they were taken to a hotel and immediately separated again. They also were not given access to their phones so they were still in what he described as “reality TV world”.

Sneaky Links stars Kelsey and Colt. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Colt then said that his and Kelsey’s relationship began to unravel soon after arrival. “At this hotel, I told (co-star) Brandon in passing ‘dude this is going to be tough, this is going to be hard’. He takes that and runs to Kelsey and is like ‘Colt’s probably going to break up with you so be prepared’. That wasn’t true, don’t know why he said it, hate that he said that.”

He went on to say that what followed was “miscommunication and lack of communication” as he returned home to Nashville while she stayed in Scottsdale, where the show was filmed.

“By the time she gets back to Nashville, it’s now been about a week and she’s p***ed off thinking I’m ghosting her, she’s had what Brandon’s told her, so she’s just had so much stuff running through her mind,” he said.

“By the time we talk it’s so aggressive, it’s super hot . . . It was so much and I didn’t think it was that big of a deal - but from there I was just like ‘I still have some stuff I still need to figure out for myself, my own mental self.

He concluded: “Then just what I’ve got going on in this real world versus reality TV world and with that we took steps back and we never moved forward.”

Colt has given his version of events days after Kelsey gave hers on the Reality Receipts podcast. She said: “Some people will say they love you for five minutes of fame and some people won’t. We had our whole moment, we leave the motel, they separated us as soon as that last little clip got filmed.”

“We didn’t speak while we were in the hotel and while we stayed in Arizona for a couple of days, no conversation. When we got home, it had been about a week – still nothing from him. So I finally texted him, and I said ‘hey, look, I think you owe me a conversation,'” she added.

“How are you going to say something that crazy and then just go dead silent, like, that’s crazy to me,” she said. The star added that she told Colt: “‘I mean, you just said ‘I love you’ on national television, and we haven’t even spoken since.'” He told her “there were genuine feelings there.”

She went on to say that Colt claimed “one of the main factors” of them breaking up was that she “became insecure” when they returned home, but that this is “so not true”. “We did not try to have a relationship at all. This man went ghost,” she alleged.

Ghosting is when someone abruptly cuts off all communication without any explanation, and has become a part of modern dating.

