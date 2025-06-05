Beloved Netflix series Ginny & Georgia is back after two and a half years.

Season three of the hit comedy-drama series is just hours from hitting our screens. Ginny & Georgia has topped Netflix charts across the world since the series premiered in 2021, with viewers falling in love with this story of angsty teen Georgia and her young-at-heart mother Ginny as they navigate a new life along with her son Austin.

Excitement is understandably high amongst fans after such a long wait for a new instalment in the series - but what time will you be able to catch season three from? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Ginny & Georgia season 3 available in the UK?

Ginny & Georgia season three will be available on Netflix in the UK from 8am on Thursday, June 5.

Ginny & Georgia is back for season three on June 5. | AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

What is Ginny & Georgia season 3 about?

Season two’s shocking ending has seen Ginny & Georgia wait around two and a half years for answers. The final moments of the show’s last installment saw Ginny tie the knot with Paul, but not before she is arrested in front of guests. Police have swooped in to cuff her for the murder of Cynthia’s husband Tom (whom viewers know she suffocated with a pillow).

It is also known in the final moments of the season that Austin was aware of Ginny’s crime, after it was revealed that he spotted her using the pillow to suffocate him after playing hide and seek and hiding in a close in the room when she entered. But Austin promised Ginny that he “didn’t tell anyone”, revealing to her that he knew all along.

Season three promises to follow on from the shocking ending of season two. The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding - ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this.

“Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?”