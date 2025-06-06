Ginny & Georgia is back for season three with no shortage of drama and scandal for fans to enjoy.

The latest installment of the hit Netflix series dropped on the streaming platform yesterday (June 5), with fans finally getting some answers after two-and-a-half-years of waiting since season two’s cliffhanger ending.

The show has become a hit for Netflix ever since it launched in 2021. Fans can’t get enough of the comedy-drama’s twist and turns, topping the charts across the world.

Now as fans sit down to watch season three of the show, we take a look at the stars. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Ginny & Georgia.

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller

Ginny & Georgia season three is available now on Netflix. | AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Brianne Howey portrays single mother Georgia in the series, and has done so since Ginny & Georgia premiered in 2021. While she has primarily become known for her role in the Netflix series, Brianne has picked up roles in other films and television shows since playing Georgia on screen.

Earlier this years, she appeared alongside comedian Amy Schumer in the Netflix film ‘Kinda Pregnant’, and in 2024 appeared in the Paramount+ Christmas film Dear Santa, alongside Jack Black.

Her television work has included stints on Hulu comedy series Dollface, as well as appearing in the television adaption of Batwoman in the role of Reagan from 2019 until 2020.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller

Ginny has an eventual storyline in season three of Ginny & Georgia. | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Antonia Gentry may play a teenager on Ginny & Georgia, but this actress is actually 27 years old. Her work before the series isn’t massively extensive, but she has picked up some role since rising to fame on the show.

In 2024, she appeared in the nEtflix teen slasher-horror Time Cut, alongside Madison Bailey, and she also appeared in the Hulu teen comedy film Prom Dates. Prior to her time on Ginny & Georgia, Antonia appeared in an episode of Raising Dion and in the 2018 Netflix comedy film Candy Jar.

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Netflix has already confirmed the future of hit series Ginny & Georgia. | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Diesel La Torraca plays Austin, the youngest member of the Miller family. This young actor joined the show when he was only 10 years old, and already had a few acting gigs under his belt.

His debut came in the 2019 zombie-comedy film Little Monsters, and he went on to appear a handful of episode in the TV mini series Lambs of God. His other TV roles include appearing in six episodes of La Brea, as well as a brief appearance in the kids show Young Dylan.

In 2024, he appeared in the family drama film Unsung Hero.

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker

Ginny & Georgia season thee is now available on Netflix. | AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Felix Mallard is perhaps best known for his Ginny & Georgia work, but this Aussie actor cut his teeth in the industry the only way Australians know how. From 2014 to 2019, he appeared in more than 500 episodes of Aussie soap Neighbours as Ben.

He also appeared in the Damon Wayans Jr series Happy Together from 2018 until 2019, before picking up roles in sitcom Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and later the Netflix fantasy series Locke & Key.

Felix has also appeared in the 2024 film adaptation of author John Green’s book Turtles All the Way Down. He appeared alongside The Last of Us star Isabela Merced and Scrubs star Judy Reyes in the film.

Sara Waisglass as Max Baker

Sara Waisglass (right) stars in season three of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix. | AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Sara Waisglass plays Marcus’s sister Maxine (known as Max) in Ginny & Georgia. This Canadian actress’ best-known work prior to the series will likely be her role in the Degrassi universe.

She played Frankie Hollingsworth in 44 episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2013 until 2015 and reprised her role for the TV movie Degrassi: Don’t Look Back, as well as the sequel series Degrassi: next Class from 2016 until 2017.

Sara went on to appear in brief stints on shows such as The Good Doctor and Suits among others before joining Ginny & Georgia.

Katie Douglas as Abby Litman

Antonia Gentry and Katie Douglas star in Ginny & Georgia on Netflix. | AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Katie Douglas portrays Ginny’s friend Abby on Ginny & Georgia, a role she has played since the show’s launch in 2021. Prior to the show, Katie appeared in 18 episodes of the TV series Mary Kills People, and 26 episodes of Raising Expectations.

From 2021 until 2023, she appeared in 16 episodes of Pretty Hard Cases. In 2025, she appeared in the horror flick Clown in a Cornfield.

Chelsea Clark as Norah Cohen

Sara Waisglass as Maxine, Chelsea Clark as Norah, Katie Douglas as Abby, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in Ginny & Georgia | AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Canadian actress Chelsea Clark is another Degrassi alumni who is part of Ginny & Georgia’s cast. She also appeared in the teen drama franchise, crossing paths with co-star Sara Waisglass in Degrassi: Next Class from 2016 until 2017.

After her Degrassi stint, Chelsea went on to appear in shows such as Tokens, Let’s Go Luna!, Hudson & Rex, EZRA, and Kung Fu. Her film roles have includes those in 2022’s The Protector, and 2024 horror film Pins & Needles.

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph in Ginny & Georgia. | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Scott Porter first grew to pre-Ginny & Georgia fame with his role of Jason Street in the 2000s teen drama Friday Night Lights. He went on to appeared in multiple episodes of The Good Wife, Hart of Dixie and Lucifer.

Scott is also known for his voice work, particularly in video games such as Spider-Man, Starfield, God of War Ragnarok, Marvel’s Avengers and Batman: Arkham knight among many others.

Raymond Ablack as Joe Singh

Ginny & Georgia season three is available now on netflix. | AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Raymond Ablack is another Degrassi alum to appear in Ginny & Georgia. The Canadian actor appeared in Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2007 until 2011 as Savtaj Bhandari, a role he would briefly reprise in 2016 in Degrassi: Next Class.

He went on to star in shows such as Orphan Black, Narcos, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, and Netflix drama Maid.

Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller

Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in Ginny & Georgia | AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

Nathan Mitchell stars as Zion, Ginny’s biological father and Georgia's ex-boyfriend, in the hit Netflix series. Fans of The Boys will definitely have seen this star before, but you may not realise it...

Nathan stars as the often-masked Black Noir in the superhero-satire series on Amazon Prime. Prior to joining The Boys in 2019, the actor appeared in shows such as iZombie, Supernatural and Arrow.