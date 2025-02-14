Forget Netflix and chill – now there’s Netflix and chilli

The streamer opened the doors to its own restaurant this week, serving food inspired by some of its biggest shows.

Netflix Bites, which will be open for one year at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, has created a menu that promises to “merge on-screen moments with real-life, immersive entertainment”.

It includes two Squid Game inspired cocktails, a ‘Bridgerton Regency Tea’, and a ‘Beverly Hills Cobb’ salad.

Other items on offer include ‘Red Bite, Green Bite’ fried chicken, another Squid Game-inspired dish which comes with a tabletop wheel that diners can spin to determine which dipping sauce they use, and ‘The Dessert Is Lava’, a molten chocolate cake that takes its name from hit show, Floor is Lava.

The restaurant, which offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, will have a “one-year culinary residency,” where “guests to dig into dishes and drinks that bring the magic of the screen to the table,” Netflix said in a statement.

A star-studded launch party saw Cara Buono from Stranger Things, WWE wrestler Tiffany Stratton, Isaac Francis and Louis Russell from Too Hot to Handle, Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux from Love is Blind, and David Chang from Dinner Time Live with David Chang try food and drink from the shows in which they appear.

Squid Game Guards in red jumpsuits were also on site to “protect their newly announced dishes and drinks”.

Josh Simon of Netflix said: “Netflix Bites is a new way to experience fan-favourite movies and shows - when our fans find a show they like, they don't just want to love it - they want to live it.

“There's no city in the world that knows best how to immerse fans in over-the-top worlds like Las Vegas. MGM, known for their top-notch hospitality and entertainment, is the ideal creative partner delivering fun, original storytelling through memorable food and drink experiences."

Netflix Bites Vegas follows in the footsteps of the streamer’s 2023 pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles, for which reservations were fully booked for more than six weeks.

Its menu at the MGM Grand has “creative twists on classic favourites” that were inspired by Army of the Dead, BEEF, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Big Mouth, Bridgerton, Bird Box, Emily in Paris, Ginny & Georgia, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, GLOW, Inventing Anna, Is It Cake?, Matilda: The Musical, ONE PIECE, Orange Is the New Black, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Queer Eye, School of Chocolate, Selling Sunset, Sex Education, Street Food, Stranger Things, Sugar Rush, Squid Game, The Gentlemen, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Wednesday, and WWE RAW.

James McBride, the Vice President of Food and Beverage for MGM, added: "I'm excited to bring the Netflix Bites experience to MGM Grand, where we're merging on-screen moments with real-life, immersive entertainment.

“From a Bridgerton-inspired tea service to the challenge of Red Bite, Green Bite, every dish is designed to transport guests to their favourite Netflix stories. This is more than just a meal, it's an experience you won't want to miss."

