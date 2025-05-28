Hannah Moody had gone missing while trekking at the foot of an Arizona mountain range.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hike is being planned by the family of Hannah Moody after she was tragically found dead at the age of 31 after trekking at the foot of an Arizona mountain range. She had been reported missing after her friends were unable to reach her mobile phone on Wednesday May 21 at 7.50pm.

Five days ago, the Scottsdale Police Department gave an update statement on Hannah Moody, which was posted on Facebook. The statement read: “**Update** Tragically, Hannah's body was located by search crews. Our hearts go out to her family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is an active investigation, there are no signs of foul play.

“Please respect the family's privacy at this time.

“We appreciate everyone's efforts in helping to locate Hannah.

Hike planned in honour of “free spirit” influencer Hannah Moody who tragically died at 31. Photo: itshanrose/Instagram | itshanrose/Instagram

“Scottsdale Police is asking the community for any information regarding missing hiker Hannah Moody. She was last seen in the Gateway Trailhead area of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve on the morning of 5-21-25. As of this writing, she has not returned to her vehicle or made contact with family or friends. Her disappearance is unexpected and uncharacteristic. Search efforts began last night with officers on foot and the use of drones. Search efforts are continuing this morning with numerous resources from Scottsdale PD.”

Following confirmation of his sister Hannah Moody’s death, her brother Joel Moody shared a post on Facebook which read: “There are times when words can’t do justice to the depth of emotion experienced. I received word earlier today that my little sister Hannah Rose died. For these deep emotions, I need to write in order to process them, even as these words fail to encompass the tumult in my soul. Thank you for bearing with my processing. Thank you also for keeping all of us in your prayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hannah was a fierce competitor. She was driven, putting her heart and mind to a goal and pursuing it relentlessly. She won a strength competition once after having trained for months and came home with an honest-to-God actual sword- the award for first place. She pursued excellence and was continuously dedicated to self-improvement.”

Joel Moody ended the tribute with these words; “I hope that, in death she has found the home she sought in life. I just wish I could see her once more. I love you and miss you, Hannah.”

Three days ago, Joel Moody took to Facebook again to write: “Hannah Rose would have celebrated her birthday on May 31. In her honor, her friends in Arizona have organised a hike of remembrance- if you would like to join them in spirit, wherever you are, we’d love you to go on a hike at sunrise or sunset on May 31. Please also share photos and videos of your hike using the hashtag #hikeforhannah and tag @itshanrose on Instagram. Thanks for honoring her memory by sharing in the things she loved to do.”

Joel Moody ended her post by writing: “Thanks for all the ways each of you has supported her family as we grieve. Your prayers, your words of care, your love- it has all made a terrible situation more manageable, and we are profoundly grateful.”