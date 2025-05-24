The body of hiking influencer Hannah Moody has been discovered in an Arizona nature reserve in what police have described as a “heartbreaking development”.

The 31-year-old was reported missing at 7.50pm on Wednesday, May 21 after friends were unable to reach her mobile phone. Her disappearance was described as “unexpected and uncharacteristic” on a missing persons poster.

Scottsdale Police Department has now issued a “heartbreaking development” in which they confirmed that Ms Moody’s body was discovered 600 years off-trail in McDowell Sonoran Preserve. She was found by search teams from Maricopa County’s Sheriff’s Air Unit.

The police department said in a statement posted to social media: “A death investigation is underway after missing Scotsdale hiker Hannah Moody’s body was located around 12.05pm on May 22 near the Gateway Trailhead of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve in Scottsdale.

“It is a heartbreaking development in the the extensive search for the missing hiker that started in the evening hours of May 21.”

A cause of death is currently unknown, with an investigation underway by detectives and crime scene personnel.

Tributes have been paid to the former dancer by friends, fans and family. Brother Ethan Moody wrote on social media: “My heart aches… I love you, sis. Joel and I and Mom and Dad and so many others miss you more than words can express.”

“I hope that, in death, she has found the home she sought in life. I just wish I could see her once more. I love you and miss you, Hannah.”

Ms Moody shared her story with follower on line, charting her journey from dancing at “the club” to taking part in amatuer bodybuilding competitions and her favourite hobby, hiking. She also shared her faith journey with her social media followers.

One fan paid tribute, saying: “Rest in peace Hannah! You were a perfect example of what it means to be a follower of Christ and were an inspiration to so many of us. A true light in this world and I’m forever grateful that our paths have crossed.”

Another added: “Wow. This is so sad. She gave her heart back to Christ and that’s what matters most. Her beautiful spirit will live on.”