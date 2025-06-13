Influencer, aged 30, found dead in vehicle in car park near a university after people noticed 'foul smell'
Police have launched an investigation after the body of social media star Kamal Kaur was found late on Wednesday night (June 11).
The 30-year-old was discovered inside a locked parked car near Adesh Medical University in Bathinda, Punjab, when people noticed a ‘foul smell’ coming from the area, as stated in local media.
Punjab police were called, and when Kamal’s body was found a murder probe was launched. The car is believed to have been used to transport her body from another location before it was abandoned, according to local reports.
“Prima facie there seems something fishy and an FIR (First Information Report) under murder charges is being registered,” Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal told The Times of India. A forensic team has been called in to assist with the investigation.
Kamal, whose real name was Kanchan Kumari, was known by her online handle of Kamal Kaur Bhabhi. She had more than 400,000 followers on Instagram and was known for posting reels of herself.
The Times of India report that some of her content had drawn criticism for being explicit and that she had received threats online.
The investigation is on-going and no suspects or motives have yet been publicly confirmed. Forensic experts are now working to establish the time and cause of Kamal’s death.
