An influencer has been found dead inside a locked car in a car park near a university.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an investigation after the body of social media star Kamal Kaur was found late on Wednesday night (June 11).

The 30-year-old was discovered inside a locked parked car near Adesh Medical University in Bathinda, Punjab, when people noticed a ‘foul smell’ coming from the area, as stated in local media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Punjab police were called, and when Kamal’s body was found a murder probe was launched. The car is believed to have been used to transport her body from another location before it was abandoned, according to local reports.

“Prima facie there seems something fishy and an FIR (First Information Report) under murder charges is being registered,” Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal told The Times of India. A forensic team has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Influencer Kamal Kaur has been found dead inside a locked car in a car park. Photo by Instagram/@kamalkaurbhabhi. | Instagram/@kamalkaurbhabhi

Kamal, whose real name was Kanchan Kumari, was known by her online handle of Kamal Kaur Bhabhi. She had more than 400,000 followers on Instagram and was known for posting reels of herself.

The Times of India report that some of her content had drawn criticism for being explicit and that she had received threats online.

The investigation is on-going and no suspects or motives have yet been publicly confirmed. Forensic experts are now working to establish the time and cause of Kamal’s death.