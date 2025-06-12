Youtuber Landon Nickerson has sparked rumours he has got back together with former fiancée and fellow social media star The Wizard Liz - and fans aren’t happy.

It was last month when influencer The Wizard Liz announced she had ended her eight month engagement to Landon Nickerson, after she allegedly found out that he had cheated on her.

The former couple are not able to cut ties with each other, however, as they are expecting a child together. The Wizard Liz, whose real name is Lize Dzjabraliova, is four months pregnant and is due to give birth in the autumn.

The pair are both seemingly preparing for the birth of their child as they have both recently uploaded baby scan photos to their Instagram pages. Liz also originally announced her intention to sell the engagement ring Landon had given her to raise money to give to other single mums. But, after being told she wasn’t legally allowed to sell the ring, she said last week that she had donated £50,000 of her own money instead.

But now, Landon has sparked rumours that he and Liz could have reunited. Taking to her Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of Liz sitting across from him at a dinner table with her head down. The image, which was at the centre of a large orange border and was quite small, was shared alongside a heart emoji.

Shortly afterwards, he shared a message to his Stories which read: “Any hate or negativity sent my way is being transmuted (sic) into something postitive. So thank you. Growing stronger every day.”

While Landon did not give any more context to his comment, or the circumstances in which the photograph of Liz was taken, it is likely he is referring to the fact that since Liz spoke publicly of their relationship breakdown and his supposed cheating he has received a lot of backlash from fans.

Over on Liz’s Instagram page, many fans questioned whether or not she had taken Landon back - with many pleading with her not to. One person declared: “If she went back to him it means we lost our girl.”

But, some fans thought not all was as it may appear with the photo Landon uploaded. “It seems as if he wants to show us that she took him back.. but the pic is so small. Maybe it’s old and he just wants to stir some drama,” one person wrote. Many others echoed this thought.

Over on her TikTok page, Liz uploaded a video of herself posing in the mirror and showing off her “little bump”. When one fan commented “she’s back with Landon btw, they’ve been spotted in Switzerland, the star replied “does Liz know about this” alongside a laughing face emoji - seemingly confirming she remains separated from Landon.

On Tuesday May 27 26-year-old Liz, who is from the United States, took to her Instagram Stories to tell her thousands of fans that she and 23-year-old Landon, also from the US, have split up after she found out he had a secret Snapchat account to speak to another woman.

At the time that Liz spoke out, Landon, aged 23, posted to his own Instagram Stories with a statement in which admitted he had made a huge mistake, but said that all he did amounted to “a few minutes of texting”.

The Wizard Liz is a self-development content creator known for her empowering and motivational videos on platforms. Her content primarily focuses on self-love and confidence. She has more than four million followers on Instagram and more than eight million on Youtube.

Landon rose to fame on Yotube with his content about Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite. Fans are supporting Liz, by and large, and are turning on Landon. He has deleted most of his content from Youtube and Instagram, and has been rapidly losing followers across all of his social media platforms.