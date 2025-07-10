Actress Mamie Laverock, who fell five-storeys from a hospital balcony, has celebrated a milestone - a year after her tragic accident.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American actress Mamie Laverock spent months in hospital after falling from a fifth-floor balcony in May 2024.

The then 19-year-old actress who is best known for her role as Rosaleen Sullivan across several episodes of the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, was first rushed to hospital on Saturday May 11 her mother Nicole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While receiving treatment for the unknown medical emergency at a hospital in Vancouver, Western Canada, her loved ones revealed that she had been receiving “intensive treatment” for two weeks when was “escorted out of a secure unit” and taken to a balcony walkway on Sunday May 26, where she “fell five storeys”.

Family members Nicole Rockmann, John Laverock and Rob Compton had set up a GoFundMe page, called ‘Help Us Support Mamie’, to help with her care. On the page, they wrote that “her body has been shattered” and that she needed multiple surgeries.

Despite not giving the details of what Mamie’s original medical emergency was, it seems that it was serious issue, as when they initially launched the page they wrote “her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.”

When Calls the Heart actress Mamie Laverock has celebrated an important milestone after a five-storey balcony fall. | GoFundMe

Immediately after the accident, the young star, who has been acting since she was aged 11, was placed on life support but was said to be “doing well”. She unwent many surgeries and treatments to save her life in the weeks that followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three months later, Mamie was allowed to return home to continue her recovery and a video posted to her Facebook showed her being taken to her house in an ambulance. In August, she also stood up again for the first time and took her first steps since the accident.

In the months that have followed, Mamie has continued with her rehab and recovery at home, using her Facbeook page to keep her fans update with her progress. On April 2, the TV had her final surgery, which her mum later shared had gone “well”.

Now, she’s celebrated a milestone moment. Today (Thursday July 10), Mamie has celebrated her 21st birthday. A post on her Facebook page read: “Twenty One! Come gather around..sweet joy, sweet birthday, sweet Mamie.” Shared alongside it was a photo of the star being presented with a cake by her family.

Many fans commented on the post to send birthday wishes to the star. “Happy birthday, Mamie! I've prayed hard for you. I am so happy to see you celebrating your 21st birthday! I hope you're having a wonderful day!” one said. A second said: “Happy 21st birthday, Mamie! May this new chapter of your life be filled with adventure, laughter, and unforgettable memories!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her GoFundMe page has also now raised almost $42,000, and is still open for anyone who may wish to give a further donation.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times last summer, her family said the fall was not “intended” or a suicide attempt and that they planned to take legal action against the hospital. The hospital itself said it cannot comment on the incident due to patient privacy. There has been no update on this legal action since then.