Actress Mamie Laverock, aged 19, who stars in TV series 'When Calls the Heart', is on life-support in hospital after falling five storeys from a balcony.

19-year-old Mamie Laverock was placed on life support after falling five-storeys but her family say she’s now ‘doing well’.

American actress Mamie Laverock is said to be “doing well” as she continues to fight for her life in hospital after falling from a fifth-floor balcony. The 19-year-old star, who is best known for her roles in TV series’ ‘When Calls The Heart’ and ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’, was first rushed to hospital on Saturday May 11 her mother Nicole. While receiving treatment for the unknown medical emergency at a hospital in Vancouver, Western Canada, her loved ones revealed that she had been receiving “intensive treatment” for two weeks when was “escorted out of a secure unit” and taken to a balcony walkway on Sunday May 26, where she “fell five storeys”.

Family members Nicole Rockmann, John Laverock , Rob Compton had set up a GoFundMe page, called ‘Help Us Support Mamie’, earlier this month to help with her care. In an update, they wrote: “Focusing now on Mamie's surgery today. Her body has been shattered. She has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26.

“Mamie is 'doing well’ comparatively to when she arrived; doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries. She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story.”Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday. Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday.”

Despite not giving the details of what the original medical emergency was, it seems that it was serious issue, as when they initially launched the page they wrote “her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.” At the time of writing (on Monday June 3), $35,758 (around £27,957) has been raised for Mamie, smashing the original $30,000 (£23,455.50) goal.

In an update, her family explained that the teenager, who has been acting since 2011, is currently on life support following the incident. In a comments section on the fundraiser page, Megan Verchere said: “Sending Mamie and all of you our love and strength.” The The Urrea Family wrote: “We were deeply saddened to hear about what happened to Mamie. During this difficult time, please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Stay strong and may each day bring her closer to a full and speedy recovery. If there is anything we can do to help, please do not hesitate to reach out. Sending you all our best wishes and heartfelt prayers.”