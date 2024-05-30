Hollywood make-up artist Allie Shehorn, who has worked on films like 'Mean Girls' and 'Rebel Moon', has allegedly been stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend Nick Pasqual. Photo by GoFundMe.

Hollywood make-up artist Allie Shehorn, who has worked on films like 'Mean Girls' and 'Rebel Moon', has allegedly been stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend Nick Pasqual.

An actor who is said to have stabbed his ex-girlfriend around 20 times has been charged with attempted murder.

Nick Pasqual, known for roles in ‘National Day Riff’ and ‘Archive 81’, is alleged to have attacked Hollywood make-up artist Allie Shehorn, who has worked on ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Rebel Moon’ on Thursday May 23. He was charged yesterday (Wednesday May 29) after Sherhorn was stabbed in her Sunland home in the city of Los Angeles.

Pasqual, aged 34, has been charged with one count of attempted murder; one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present; and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

At approximately 4.30am on May 23, Pasqual allegedly broke into Shehorn’s house and stabbed her multiple times. It is further alleged that he “inflicted great bodily injury” on his esteanged girlfriend in an example of domestic violence during the incident and “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime”. The incident happened shortly after Shehorn, age 35, had filed a restraining order against her former partner. She was hospitalised with critical injuries.

Pasqual allegedly fled the scene and was detained at a U.S./Mexico border check point in Sierra Blanca, Texas. He has been extradited to Los Angeles County to face charges and, if convicted as charged, the maximum sentence is life in state prison.

Actor Nick Pasqual, who has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times. Photo by IMDB.

District Attorney George Gascón said “My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident. Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions.”

It has been reported by Shehorn’s friends Emily MacDonald and Jed Dornoff, via a GoFundMe page that they created for her, that she has undergone multiple surgeries for her injuries in the days since the attack. They wrote that she was in intensive care for several days, but on Tuesday (May 28), she was released and taken to a different part of the hospital. Yesterday (Wednesday May 30), Dornoff shared an image of Shehorn walking around the hospital with a walker.

Alongside the image he wrote: “Allie Shehorn is making positive steps to her recovery. It’s still a very long road but she is facing it with courage and determination. Love, Jed.” He also shared a love heart emoji. Dornoff has also previously shared that Shehorn and Pasqual met on the set of ‘Rebel Moon’ and said that his friend had been subjected to “a horrific and senseless act of violence” by her ex-boyfriend, although he did not name Pasqual.

MacDonald and Dornoff also wrote: “Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love. No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie. The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide the financial assistance she desperately needs.”

The money raised from the GoFundMe page, called ‘supporting Allie's recovery’, will be used for medical bills, including surgeries, treatments, and medications and living expenses during Shehorn’s recovery period, among other things. At the time of writing, more than $92,000 (around £72,364.44) has been raised towards the $100,000 (around £78,657) goal by more than 1,000 people.