A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman on a Bournemouth beach.

Police were called to the scene on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on Friday, May 24 after receiving reports of two women being stabbed. A 34-year-old woman, who has been named as Amie Gray, was pronounced dead at the scene while the second woman, a 38-year-old victim, was transferred to hospital with serious injuries.

Dorset Police have now confirmed that a 20-year-old man from Croydon in south London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. It comes after a 17-year-old boy from Lancashire was arrested and later released after being eliminated from enquiries.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The investigation has progressed at speed over recent days, which has now led to an arrest being made in London. Officers from Dorset Police intelligence and firearms teams worked together with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police to carry out the arrest.

“We are continuing to update the loved ones of the woman who tragically died, as well as the victim in hospital, with all the latest developments and our thoughts remain with them. I would like to thank everyone so far who has provided information and reiterate my appeal for any witnesses who have not already come forward to please contact Dorset Police.

“The enhanced visible policing presence in the area will remain in place and we would continue to strongly encourage anyone with concerns to please not hesitate to speak to any officer who will be able to listen and provide appropriate advice.”