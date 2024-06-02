Sophie Browne died by suicide on the A38 in Devon, say her family Picture: Family/GoFundMe

A fundraiser has been set up for young mum Sophie Browne, who is believed to have taken her own life

Tributes have been paid to a young mum who “had a massive impact on everyone’s lives”.

Sophie Browne died on the A38 in Devon last weekend. Her family say she died by suicide, and said she had had “an unfortunate battle with her mental health” but that she was “loved and cared for by so many people”.

Her family have set up a fundraiser to cover her funeral costs, and saw any donations left over will be passed on to her two children, Rex, three and Reggie, seven months old. It has already surpassed its £1,500 target. According to her Facebook page, Sophie was a freezer warehouse operative at MJ Baker Foodservice.

The GoFundMe page, set up by Sophie’s sister Chloe, said: “As many of you may have heard, and I’m so sorry to announce but unfortunately on Saturday, May 25, we sadly lost our dear Sophie Browne - daughter, sister and mother - to an unfortunate battle with her mental health, and this resulted in Sophie taking her own life.

“As you can imagine, her family and friends are absolutely devastated. Sophie was loved and cared for by so many people, which makes this so difficult to process. Sophie was taken from this world too young, however, she was fighting too many demons to the point where she just needed peace.

“Sadly, she found peace in a way which meant she would no longer be with us. I would also like to say how much everyone meant to Sophie. She loved and appreciated every single one of her friends and family. Sophie had a massive impact on everyone’s lives as she was so special to everyone. Thank you for all the love and kind messages her family and I have received, we are so grateful and blessed to have everyone around supporting us through this.

“We are setting up this page in memory of Sophie to give her the send-off that she deserves. We are asking for small donations to go towards her funeral and any donations left will be passed onto her 2 children Rex and Reggie. We all love you Sophie, you’re at peace now.”

The A38 Devon Expressway near Chudleigh Knighton Picture: Google

Police said they were called out to the southbound side of the A38 between Drumbridges and Chudleigh Knighton at 10.40pm on May 25, and confirmed that a local woman in her 20s had died and that her family had been told.