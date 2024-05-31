Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a “beautiful” and “kind” 19-year-old who was killed in a fatal collision in Essex last month.

Ellie-Mae Hill was one of four people in a car which was involved in a collision at the junction of Pipps Hill Road and Oak Road in Billericay on April 25. The single-vehicle crash occurred at around 12.40pm.

All four of the people in the car were taken to hospital, but Ms Hill later died due to her injures. Her family have released a tribute.

They said: “A granddaughter, a daughter, a sister, an auntie and a niece – our Ellie was well-loved by all who knew her. Taken far too young at just 19 years old. Ellie was always fun and had an infectious laugh. She was a beautiful, kind soul and is deeply missed by all her friends and family.

“She was hard working and travelled into the city every day for her job and loved meeting her friends at weekends. She was a real foodie and loved good food and nice restaurants with friends and family but most of all, always happy and loved life.

“From a young age Ellie showed a passion for fashion and makeup which later meant the family would get their own hair and makeup artist on special occasions. She was very talented and lived life but it ended far too soon.”

Essex Police are continuing their investigation into the crash. A 19-year-old man was arrested and later bailed in connection with the incident.

