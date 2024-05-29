Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to two teenage boys who died following a fatal collision in Staffordshire.

Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, 18, and Morgan Jones, 17, were travelling on Cannock Road in Penkridge near midnight on Saturday, May 25 when they were involved in a single-vehicle collision. The two teenage boys were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services, while the other passengers, two 17-year-old girls, were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The families of the teenage boys have issued a statement paying tribute to the young boys. The family of Dafydd Hûw, from Tanyfron in Wrexham, said: “He was a beautiful soul, a wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson and family member to all that knew him. Dafydd was the kindest loving person you could wish to meet, he had his special ways and was different to anyone else.

“Everyone loved him, the baby of the family. Daf would do anything for anyone, albeit moan if he had to tidy his bedroom. He loved his friends more than life itself, and disastrously, this led to his early departure from this world whilst helping a friend on this dreadful night.

Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, 18, and Morgan Jones, 17, were killed in a crash in Penkridge, Staffordshire. (Credit: Staffordshire Police)

“We can take solace that Dafydd would always go out of his way to help his friends. We just want to thank his friends for all the wonderful messages and memories they have shared of him and that his short life was filled with lots of love and happiness. We ask that our privacy is respected at this sad time. But we thank everyone for their kind messages of support.”

In a similarly heartbreaking statement, the family of Morgan, from Coedpoeth in Wrexham, also piad tribute to their “loving son and grandson”. The statement read: “Our loving son and grandson, Morgan, was a kind caring and loving young man who we were so proud of. He was an outdoor person who excelled in rugby, cricket, horse riding and show jumping.

“He will be sadly missed by all his rugby, cricket and equestrian family and his family and friends. He was passionate about farming and had secured a place at an agricultural college. He was a very popular young man and was loved by everybody. You will be forever missed, Mum, Dad, Taid and Aunt.”

#Sergeant Richard Moors, from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Collision Investigation Unit (CIU), said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the young people who have tragically lost their lives and those who have suffered injuries. Specialist officers are supporting their families at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected. A full and detailed investigation is now under way to establish the cause of the collision.”