RAF Squadron Leader Mark Long has been named as the victim in the fatal Spitfire crash which took place in Lincolnshire.

The crash occurred at around 1.20pm on Saturday, May 26 when the Spitfire of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) being flown by Sqn Ldr Long crashed near RAF Coningsby on Langrick Road. Emergency service and police raced to the scene soon after and an investigation has since been launched into the incident.

Tributes have been paid to the RAF pilot, with Group Captain Robbie Lees, Commander Display Air Wing, saying in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that I must confirm the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long. Mark was a Typhoon pilot here at RAF Coningsby and for the last four years he has been a pilot with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. A great friend, colleague, and a passionate, professional aviator he will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also paid tribute to Sqn Ldr Long, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. They said: “Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby. Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family. W & C.”

Other tribute came from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “Awful news to see the life of a serving RAF pilot cut short in this tragic event. My thoughts are with their family and loved ones.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added: “Deeply saddened by news from Lincolnshire. Thank you to the emergency services for their response. My thoughts are with the pilot’s family at this awful time.”