Mamie Laverock fell five stories from a balcony in May and a GoFundMe page was set up when she was on life support

The actress who is best known for her role as Rosaleen Sullivan across several episodes of the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, is now back at home three months after falling from a balcony. A GoFundMe page was set up for her which read: “On Saturday May 11th , Nicole travelled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency. Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life. Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg. Mamie has since been transferred to Hospital here in Vancouver. Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.

“We are trying to go every day to support her . Any contributions would help us to support her and be by her side . But this could be upwards of a month or more.

We will share all the updates we can. Thank you for all your well wishes.”

A video has now been posted on Mamie Laverock’s Facebook page which shows the actress returning home by ambulance. Mamie’s family also celebrated her return by making her a Welcome Home sign and a cake. The caption read: “Dreams do come true. Welcome Home Mamie.”

Fans have been quick to share their thoughts on Mamie’s return home, one said: “Glad she can be at home and continued prayers for her healing,” whilst another said: “Happy homecoming! I’m so glad to hear you are home and celebrating your continued recovery there! I wish you the very best in the future and pray for you to have a complete recovery and good health!”

On 8 August 2024, a video was shown on Mamie Laverock’s Facebook page showing her standing for the first time since her accident, the caption read: Aug 2, 2024 Mamie stands for the first time and takes first steps.”