Actress, 20, star of 'When Calls the Heart' gives update on health and thanks fans after she fell five-storeys
American actress Mamie Laverock has thanked the fans who have supported her as she’s spent two months in hospital after falling from a fifth-floor balcony.
The now 20-year-old star, who is best known for her roles in TV series’ ‘When Calls The Heart’ and ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’, was first rushed to hospital on Saturday May 11 her mother Nicole.
While receiving treatment for the unknown medical emergency at a hospital in Vancouver, Western Canada, her loved ones revealed that she had been receiving “intensive treatment” for two weeks when was “escorted out of a secure unit” and taken to a balcony walkway on Sunday May 26, where she “fell five storeys”.
Family members Nicole Rockmann, John Laverock and Rob Compton had set up a GoFundMe page, called ‘Help Us Support Mamie’, to help with her care. In an update in June, they wrote: “Focusing now on Mamie's surgery. Her body has been shattered. She has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26.”
Despite not giving the details of what the original medical emergency was, it seems that it was serious issue, as when they initially launched the page they wrote “her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.”
In an update in June, her family then explained that the teenager, who has been acting since 2011, was on life support following the incident but she was “doing well”.
Now, Laverock has written a message on her GoFundMe page for her fans herself. She said: “Thank you so much. I don't even know what to say. My heart is full. Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you.”
Her message came about a week after Laverock celebrated her milestone 20th birthday while still in hospital. She was joined by her loved ones, and it was reported that the young actress was able to hold on to her mum and give her a hug for the first time since the accident. Her mother told American publication People that it felt like a “miracle” when her daughter held her.
In another interview with the Los Angeles Times, her family said the fall was not “intended” or a suicide attempt and that they planned to take legal action against the hospital. The hospital itself said it cannot comment on the incident due to patient privacy.
Alongside Laverock’s message on the GoFundMe page, her mum Rockmann and stepdad Compton announced that they would be shutting down the fundraising page, which had surpassed its goal of $30,000 (£16,800). Their message read: “Please know how much you helped this family in our hardest circumstances. Thank you for caring.” The total money raised was $39,022 (£30,237).
