Tomorrowland festival-goers had the “best time” on a “party flight” from Ibiza to Belgium - despite the main stage being up in flames.

One of the passengers uploaded uplifting videos to X showing “the party flight”. It shows the lights on the plane dimmed to blue and red, and all of the passengers waving glow sticks while pumping music blares. Another video shows a female DJ at the front of the plane on the decks, providing the tunes.

The passenger wrote: “But still had the best time on the #Tomorrowland party flight from Ibiza!! If ever there was a festival to figure a way to pick up and keep moving it's this one!”.

The fun party flight was taking place while passengers and all of the festival-goers alike felt uneasy and anxious about whether the festival would be going ahead. A fire engulfed the main stage yesterday (Wednesday 16 July) with pictures showing huge amounts of black smoke billowing into the sky.

As per Belgian news website VRT News, the fire started on the right side of the main stage and spread rapidly to engulf the entire stage. The main stage is the centerpiece of the festival and features a theme-based installation.

According to a spokesperson, Tomorrowland will go ahead as planned. In a statement shared on Instagram, organizers wrote “due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged.”

They also confirmed that no one was injured or killed in the blaze. As it stands, Tomorrowland will open its DreamVille campsite on Thursday, July 17, where several events and performances will take place.