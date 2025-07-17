The BBC has said that no decision has been made over the unaired series of MasterChef starring Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

The Sun previously reported that a source revealed that both BBC and production company Banjiay UK are planning on showing the as-yet unaired Masterchef series starring both Wallace and Torode, as well as a celebrity edition and two Christmas specials starring only Torode.

They reportedly said: “...The BBC has a duty to both provide entertainment as well as fulfil its obligations to cast, crew, contestants and ­viewers alike. If they were to can these two series, hundreds of people — those who appeared or worked on the shows — would be so bitterly disappointed.

“So the feeling at present is that the show, quite literally, must go on — albeit once the dust has settled and all the fuss died down. The two presenters have already been cancelled on the Beeb — they don’t wish to cancel the series too; neither of which, it must be noted, received any complaints.”

However, a BBC spokesperson has confirmed to NationalWorld that no decision has yet been made on the next series of Masterchef.

Wallace was sacked by the BBC last week ahead of the publication of an independent report in which 45 out of the 83 allegations of misconduct against him were upheld. The majority of the substantiated allegations included claims of inappropriate sexual language and humour, with a smaller number of claims concerning inappropriate language and being in a state of undress, as well as one claim of unwanted physical contact.

Following the conclusion of the independent investigation, led by law firm Lewis Silkin, and the publication of the report, Torode confirmed that he was the subject of an allegation of using racist language which was upheld. He said in a statement that he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the claim. He was also subsequently sacked from the show.

Last year’s MasterChef Christmas specials were pulled from the BBC’s festival schedule after claims around Wallace first surfaced. The Christmas specials normally feature celebrities in a one-off competition as opposed to the amatuer chefs who compete week-in-week-out for the famous trophy on the main series.

It comes after BBC director general Tim Davie said that he believes that the show does indeed have a future on the BBC beyond 2028, when the show’s current deal runs out. He said: “I absolutely think it does [have a future], I think a great programme that’s loved by audiences [and] is much bigger than individuals. It absolutely can survive and prosper, but we’ve got to make sure we’re in the right place in terms of the culture of the show.”

As for future series of the show, a few names have already been mentioned in the conversation for Torode’s replacement. Great British Menu star Andi Oliver is a frontrunner to take up the mantle, as well as Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebutt and celebrity chef Tom Kerridge. Fans have also called for the return of Grace Dent, who replaced Wallace during a handful of celebrity specials last year.