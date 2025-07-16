Former MasterChef star John Torode is at the centre of controversy after he allegedly used racist language.

The TV star, 59, identified himself as being at the centre of an allegation of using racist language which was upheld following the publication of a report mainly focusing on the alleged misconduct of his MasterChef co-star Gregg Wallace.

The independent report, complied by law firm Lewis Silkin, said that 45 out of 83 allegations made against Wallace were substantiated, most of which concerned accusations of inappropriate sexual language and humour and included one claim of “unwanted physical contact”.

Wallace was sacked following the release of the report, with Torode also departing the show shortly after its publication. Here’s everything we know so far about Torode’s controversy.

Celebrity chef John Torode was sacked from his role on MasterChef after an allegation he used racist language was upheld following an independent investigation. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

What did John Torode say?

As of yet, we don’t know exactly what was said by Torode that led to the allegation being upheld in the report and eventually led to him being sacked from MasterChef. What we do know is that an “extremely offensive racist term” was allegedly used by the celebrity chef.

Confirming that Torode would not be returning to MasterChef, the BBC said in a statement: "John Torode has identified himself as having an upheld allegation of using racist language against him. This allegation - which involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace - was investigated and substantiated by the independent investigation led by the law firm, Lewis Silkin.

"John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

"The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode's contract on MasterChef will not be renewed."

BBC director general Tim Davie went on to describe the language used as "a serious racist term which does not get to be acceptable in any way shape or form".

How did John Torode respond to the situation?

Identifying himself as the person in the report alleged to have used racist language in the workplace, Torode took to Instagram to say that he had “no recollection” of the incident and was “shocked and saddened by the allegation”.

He said: “Following publication of the Executive Summary of the investigation into Gregg Wallace while working on MasterChef, I am aware of speculation that I am one of the two other individuals against whom an allegation has been upheld.

“For the sake of transparency, I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion. The allegation is that I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards.

MasterChef star John Torode has taken to his Instagram to reveal his thoughts on the recent reports about his co-host Gregg Wallace. Photo: (BBC /Shine TV) | BBC /Shine TV

“I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened. However, I want to be clear that I’ve always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I’m shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence.”

The Australian-born TV chef took to Instagram again, sharing that he had not been contacted by anyone at the BBC or MasterChef production company Banijay UK before media reports of his departure from the show surfaced.

He said: “Although I haven’t heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay – I am seeing and reading that I’ve been ‘sacked’ from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of. The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.

“I’d hoped that I’d have some say in my exit from a show I’ve worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that. Over the past few months, I have been considering my life and the shape of it now and in the future.

“Celebrity MasterChef, which I recently filmed with Grace Dent along with two fantastic Christmas specials will be my last. Personally, I have loved every minute working on MasterChef, but it’s time to pass the cutlery to someone else. For whoever takes over, love it as I have.

“I will watch fondly from afar as I now focus on the many other exciting projects that I have been working towards. My tummy will be grateful for a rest after 20 years of eating, but what a joy it has been. Life is everchanging and ever moving & sometimes personal happiness and fulfilment lay elsewhere. Thank you for the many years of MasterChef.”