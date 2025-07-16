A TV executive and her husband were found shot dead in their home.

Robin Kaye was the music supervisor on reality show American Idol and was found dead with her husband Thomas Deluca in Los Angeles. Both had gunshot wounds.

Police are treating the case as a double homicide and have arrested a 22-year-old man called Raymond Boodarian, who is alleged to have burgled their home while the couple were out, and then killed them on their return.

A police spokesman said: “While there were no signs of forced entry or trouble at the location during that investigation, it is now believed that the suspect had gained entry into the residence through an unlocked door.”

The bodies are said to have been discovered in separate rooms - Kaye in the pantry and Deluca in a bathroom.

Neighbour Amee Faggen was interviewed by news service ABC7 Los Angeles and said: “We didn’t see or hear anything. My renter called 911 on Thursday because she saw somebody hopping the fence. I have no idea if that was related or not. They came and left, the helicopters and police came.”

Kaye had been employed for several years in the entertainment industry, also working on other US reality and unscripted shows such as The Singing Bee and Lip Sync Battle.

President and CEO of the Big Machine Label Group Scott Borchetta said: “I don’t have any idea as to how to process this. Robin Kaye & Tom DeLuca were two of the nicest people you’d ever meet. We go back to ‘80’s Nashville… MTM Records… Tommy DeLux’ band The Piggies. Robin and I then worked together on @americanidol May god bless your sweet souls… and may the person responsible burn in hell… love to all my Idol family & MTM family.”

Kaye worked on almost 300 episodes of American Idol, for 20 years up to 2023. In 2000 she launched SynchroniCity, which represented musical artists like Andrea Bocelli, Kenny Loggins, Lang Lang and Donnie Osmond.

An American Idol spokesperson said: “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Former American Idol contestant Caleb Johnson, who is now an established singer, posted on social media: “In utter shock, horror, and disbelief that you are no longer with us. Robin, I’m so grateful to have met you in this lifetime . You always had my back on @americanidol and you always fought for the songs I wanted to sing on the show. Why anyone would do this to such a sweet and kind soul is completely insane and twisted. I literally just talked to you two months ago - what a cruel and wicked world we live in.”