Hollywood actor Michael Madsen’s death was the result of heart failure, according to his cardiologist.

The 67-year-old was found unresponsive at his Malibu home in the early hours of Thursday, July 3. Despite the efforts of emergency services in attendance, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

NBC Los Angeles has reported that his cardiologist has now confirmed that the Madsen died from heart failure. They added that heart disease and alcoholism were named as contributing factors on his death certificate.

As a result, no autopsy will take place as his doctor has signed the death certificate and the Los Angeles Sheriff Department has closed the case due to his death being ruled as being from natural causes.

Hollywood actor Michael Madsen died aged 67 after suffering from heart failure, his doctor has confirmed. | AFP via Getty Images

Madsen became known as Hollywood’s resident ‘bad guy’, often playing villains in the productions he starred in and was best known for his roles in the Quentin Tarantino films Reservoir Dogs, Kill BIll: Volume 2, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He also had prominent roles in classic films such as Thelma & Louise, Donnie Brasco, Free Willis and the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day.

Madsen’s death sparked an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood. His Oscar-nominated sister Virginia Madsen said in a statement: "My brother Michael has left the stage.

"He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother - etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark."

Actor Walton Goggins, who appeared with Madsen in The Hateful Eight, said: “Michael Madsen… this man… this artist… this poet… this rascal…F***ing ICON…. Aura like no one else. Ain’t enough words so I’ll just say this…. I love you buddy. A H8TER forever.”

His Reservoir Dogs co-star Harvey Keitel said: “I’ll never forget one of the best scenes I’ve ever seen on film — of you and Chris Penn fighting in Reservoir Dogs. A great love scene. Give Chris a hug for me.”

Jennifer Tilly, who appeared in 1994 flick The Getaway with Madsen, added: “Michael was one of my favorite actors I ever worked with. The Getaway was very early in my career and he made me feel safe and supported.

“He was wildly audacious and rambunctious with his character choices, and had a wicked sense of humor. I don’t recall ever laughing so much on a film set in my life. A huge talent. Gone too soon. Rip Michael Madsen.”