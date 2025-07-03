Star of Reservoir Dogs and Thelma & Louise - Michael Madsen - has died at the age of 67.

One of Hollywood's most revered 'bad guy' actors - Michael Madsen - has passed away at the age of 67. Officials said the Reservoir Dogs and Thelma & Louise star was found unresponsive at his Malibu home in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Deputies responded to a 911 call to the property, in Los Angeles County, where they found the actor, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is believed to have been from natural causes and no foul play is suspected, the sheriff's department said.

In an email, manager Ron Smith confirmed Madsen died from cardiac arrest. "In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life" a statement from managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith, and publicist Liz Rodriguez, said.

"Michael was also preparing to release a new book called 'Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems', currently being edited. Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

In a career spanning four decades, Madsen - who is the brother of fellow actor Virginia Madsen - became known for portraying tough guy characters, amassing a long list of film credits during his career.

Having starred in the likes of WarGames and The Killing Time in the 80s, he began a long-lasting relationship with acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino in Mr Blonde in Reservoir Dogs (1992).

He went on star in Tarantino movies including Kill Bill: Volume 2 and The Hateful Eight, as well as the hit TV show 24, alongside Kiefer Sutherland, when he played Jim Ricker.

Born in Chicago, Madsen also took a role on the page, publishing several volumes of poetry and was married three times. He had six children; three of which were with his last wife, DeAnna Morgan. One of the three sons the couple shared - Hudson Madsen - died by suicide in 2022 aged 26.