'Here Comes the Bride' star Bobby Sherman has died at the age of 81 after being diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer earlier this year.

Sixties heartthrob singer and actor, Bobby Sherman, has died at the age of 81. The star, known for hits including Little Woman and appearances in shows such The Monkees, died on Tuesday morning (June 24), his family confirmed.

The sad news came just months after his diagnosis of stage 4 kidney cancer was confirmed. The US personality's wife, Brigitte Poublon, confirmed his death to Fox News Digital, and posted online: "It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman.

"Bobby left this world holding my hand — just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage."

Bobby Sherman appearing in the ABC tv movie 'Skyway to Death'. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) | ABC

Sherman was born to dad Robert and mother Juanita in Santa Monica, California, growing up in Van Nuys, California, with his sister, Darlene. He shot to fame in the late-60s with a string of pop hits, which led to sell-out tours in front of legions of girls, reminiscent of Beatle-mania.

He went on to appear in a number of TV shows, including being a frequent guest on American Bandstand, and guest appearances in staples such as The Partridge Family, Murder She Wrote and later, Frasier.

Sherman was also cited in classic cartoon comedy The Simpsons, with Marge confessing to daughter Lisa about her girlhood crush on the star.

Despite his success, Sherman gave up a showbusiness career around 1973, becoming a paramedic and a reserve deputy sheriff, but returned to the spotlight in 1998, appearing in The Teen Idol Tour with Peter Noone and Davy Jones.

Sherman was first married to Patti Carnel, with the couple sharing two sons, before they divorced. He later married Brigitte on July 18, 2010, in Las Vegas.

The pair went on to found the Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children's (BBSC) Foundation, which supports students in Ghana through an education and music program, helping them pursue higher education.