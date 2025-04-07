Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wife of 1960s teen idol Bobby Sherman, has issued a heartbreaking update on her husband’s condition, revealing that his body is “shutting down” as he battles terminal stage 4 cancer.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Brigitte Poublon said: “He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden Saturday, he turned around and… he’s just sleeping more and his body’s not working anymore. It’s not. Everything’s shutting down.”

She also shared that his final words from the hospital were: “Brig, I just want to go home.” She told Fox that Sherman had kidney cancer that has “spread everywhere.”

Sherman, 81, known for hits like “Little Woman” and his role in the 1960s TV series Here Come the Brides, is now receiving care at home surrounded by loved ones.

The update follows Poublon’s earlier announcement on Facebook, where she wrote to Sherman’s longtime fanbase: “It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy.”

Bobby Sherman appearing in the ABC tv movie 'Skyway to Death'. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) | ABC

“As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances,” she added, thanking fans for continuing to remember him.

Born in Santa Monica, Sherman rose to fame in the 1960s after being discovered at a Hollywood party. He became a household name with hits like “Little Woman,” “Julie, Do Ya Love Me,” and “Easy Come, Easy Go,” and received more fan mail at one point than anyone else on ABC-TV.

After stepping away from show business in the 1970s, Sherman devoted his life to emergency services. He became a paramedic and reserve officer, earning awards including LAPD Reserve Officer of the Year in 1999. He was later honoured by Congress in 2004 for his public service.

Sherman continued to appear occasionally in public, including on the 1998 Teen Idols in Concert tour. In his later years, he co-founded the Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation with his wife, supporting education and music training for youth in Ghana.

He has two sons, Tyler and Christopher, from his first marriage to Patti Carnel, and has been married to Poublon since 2010.