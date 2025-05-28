'The hype guy' for Kool & The Gang - Michael Sumler - has died in a car crash.

A former member of funk legends Kool & The Gang has been killed in a car crash. Michael Sumler, who has been described as 'the hype guy' of the legendary R&B group, died on Sunday (May 25) after the incident over the weekend in Cobb County, Georgia.

The 71-year-old, who was known to many fans and industry insiders as Chicago Mike, is understood to have been driving when his car collided with another vehicle at just before midnight on Saturday (May 24).

Sumler was a member of the Get Down On It legends for more than three decades, with the music world uniting to pay tribute to his work - and his personality. "It was a devastating blow," said Adrian Meeks of Song Source Music Group. "It's like, no, no, not Mike."

Greg Williams, of Switch Entertainment, said: "He was the hype guy out of the group, getting the audience going."

Michael Sumler, otherwise known as Chicago Mike and member of Kool & The Gang in interview with Kelly Talk Show in 2018. | Kelly Talk Show

Away from the stage, Sumler mentored many aspiring musicians, using his vast experience to help them get on in the industry.

"He always wanted to see other people succeed in the business that he'd been around most of all of his life," Mr Meeks added. "He was the bridge for inspiring artists and songwriters and producers and musicians to the legends."

He was described as "always jovial, always just kind, always wanting to make sure everybody else around him was good".

Mr Williams said the performer was "one of these people God put on a planet to teach people how to act because he was kind, he was thoughtful, he was intelligent, he was articulate and he was the life of the party".

"Chicago. Chicago Mike. Great guy," Mr Meeks added. "He’ll be dearly missed."

Mayor of Mableton, Michael Owens, paid tribute, saying: "We are saddened by the death of musician Mike Sumler. 'Chicago Mike' contributed so much to the music and entertainment communities. His style and energy added flare and excitement to Kool and The Gang for decades."