Adam Sandler has paid tribute to his Happy Gilmore alligator co-star as he dies aged "at least 80".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unlikely star of cult comedy classic Happy Gilmore - who appeared alongside Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald and Carl Weathers - has passed away aged "at least 80", with their body set to be stuffed. Morris the alligator appeared in a famous scene from the 1996 movie, during which he was wrestled by Sadler - as Gilmore - after taking his golf ball.

As well as the golfing comedy classic, Morris appeared in a number of other TV shows and films over three decades in showbusiness, including Interview with the Vampire, Dr Dolittle 2, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Blues Brothers 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'gator - who measured more than three metres in length and was aged based on his tooth loss and growth rate - passed away at his home, Colorado Gator Farm, the facility confirmed on Sunday (May 11). Weighing in at a hefty 640 pounds (290kg), fans will still be able to pay their respects to Morris, with the farm confirming plans to have him taxidermied, "so that he can continue to scare children for years to come".

"It’s what he would have wanted," the farm said.

Adam Sandler has paid tribute to his Happy Gilmore alligator co-star as he dies aged "at least 80" | Universal

Jay Young, the farm’s owner and operator, said: "He started acting strange about a week ago. He wasn’t lunging at us and wasn’t taking food. I know it's strange to people that we get so attached to an alligator, to all of our animals (but) he had a happy time here, and he died of old age."

Morris started his journey to fame after being found in the backyard of a Los Angeles home - and deemed an illegal pet. His Hollywood career started in 1975 and he retired in 2006, when he took up residence at the farm, in Mosca, Colorado.

And Sandler himself - Morris' nemesis in Happy Gilmore - was among those to pay tribute to his co-star, saying: "We are all gonna miss you. You could be hard on directors, make-up artists, costumers — really anyone with arms or legs — but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film. The day you wouldn’t come out of your trailer unless we sent in 40 heads of lettuce taught me a powerful lesson: never compromise your art."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on: "I know your character’s decapitation in the first movie precluded your participation in the sequel, but we all appreciated the fruit basket and the hilarious note. I will miss the sound of your tail sliding through the tall grass, your cold, bumpy skin, but, most of all, I will miss your infectious laugh. Thanks to Mr Young for taking care of you all these years, and vaya con dios, old friend."